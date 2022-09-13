trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Judge rejects Navarro request to investigate contempt charge

by Julia Shapero - 09/13/22 11:12 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 09/13/22 11:12 AM ET
Peter Navarro
Greg Nash
Former Trump advisor Peter Navarro is seen outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C., following a status conference regarding his indictment on two counts of contempt of Congress on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

A federal judge on Monday rejected former Trump aide Peter Navarro’s request to investigate his indictment for contempt of Congress.

Navarro, who was indicted on two counts of contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 select committee, claimed that his prosecution was politically motivated and he sought documents from the Department of Justice, according to court filings.

The former Trump aide argued that he was selectively prosecuted and that the Justice Department’s decision to charge him was “tainted with ‘unlawful political interference,’” pointing to its decision not to prosecute former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino for contempt.

District Judge Amit P. Mehta rejected Navarro’s claims, noting that Meadows’s and Scavino’s cases were materially different. Meadows and Scavino were both expressly directed by former President Trump not to comply with subpoenas from the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and had “extensive” communications with the committee on the issue, with Meadows turning over thousands of text messages, the judge said.

Navarro did not receive any specific request from Trump and “made no apparent effort to accommodate” the committee, communicating with the committee “over a three-week period largely through terse emails and public statements,” Mehta said.

Mehta also noted that the Justice Department’s decision not to prosecute Meadows and Scavino weakens Navarro’s claims of “politically motivated animus.”

For instance, Navarro claimed that a public statement from President Biden in which he said he believes people who denied the committee’s subpoenas should be prosecuted showed political interference. 

However, Mehta rejected this, saying “it cannot be that the President’s public statement was so influential that it gave rise to Defendant’s prosecution but not a prosecution of either Meadows and Scavino.”

Tags Biden contempt of congress Dan Scavino Department of Justice Donald Trump House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack Mark Meadows Peter Navarro Peter Navarro Trump

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Like his soldiers, is Putin doomed?
  2. Has Merrick Garland screwed up the ...
  3. Trump wants it both ways on ...
  4. Far-right candidate causes headaches ...
  5. GOP senators led by Graham slam Trump ...
  6. Less than half of Americans can name ...
  7. Former federal prosecutor says Barr ...
  8. Why Ukraine’s successful offensive ...
  9. Most Americans don’t want Trump or ...
  10. Kinzinger: ‘Donald Trump brought ...
  11. Senate to investigate alleged Trump ...
  12. ‘Republicans for ...
  13. Here are the best-ranked colleges in ...
  14. Alaska Senate candidate drops out of ...
  15. Russian municipal deputies call for ...
  16. Putin’s strategy to weaponize winter
  17. Progressives flex against Manchin ...
  18. GOP memo calls for candidates to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video