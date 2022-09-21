trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Stefanik slams NY AG’s case brought against Trump, adult children

by Brad Dress - 09/21/22 3:34 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 09/21/22 3:34 PM ET

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) on Wednesday slammed New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) after she filed a lawsuit against former President Trump for alleged tax fraud, calling the litigation an “illegitimate witch hunt.”

Stefanik, the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, released a statement criticizing James for running a “deranged anti-Trump mission” for years, even before she became attorney general.

“This is just another chapter of an illegitimate witch hunt against President Trump,” Stefanik said, arguing the lawsuit against Trump will hurt Democrats in election races. “Republicans are going to surge to victory across New York because hardworking New Yorkers are tired of corrupt Albany Democrats putting their own deranged anti-Trump obsession ahead of supporting law and order.”

After a three-year investigation examining whether the Trump Organization misled tax investors by inflating property values to get investments and then deflating those property values to get tax benefits, James on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in the state Supreme Court in Manhattan against Trump and three of his adult children.

James is seeking $250 million in financial penalties and is pushing to bar Trump and the Trump Organization from entering into any real estate acquisitions in New York.

Trump, who has nicknamed the Democratic attorney general “Peekaboo James,” called her “racist” and a “failed A.G.,” while his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump also criticized the move as a witch hunt.

Tags Donald Trump Donald Trump Jr. Elise Stefanik Elise Stefanik House Republican Conference Letitia James Letitia James Manhattan New York New York Supreme Court Trump Organization

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House releases state-by-state ...
  2. Five takeaways from Putin’s speech ...
  3. Trump support among Republicans slips ...
  4. Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger ...
  5. GOP ‘stunts’ with migrants sweep ...
  6. Graham throws another wrench into ...
  7. Trump, sons rip New York attorney ...
  8. Fetterman looks to quell concerns ...
  9. Trump responds to Putin’s warning ...
  10. New York attorney general sues Trump, ...
  11. These are the happiest states in ...
  12. US home sales dip for seventh ...
  13. Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard ...
  14. Stefanik slams NY AG’s case brought ...
  15. Student loan forgiveness: Don’t ...
  16. Watch live: Powell holds press ...
  17. Fed hikes rates by 75 basis points ...
  18. Biden signs bill eliminating civil ...
Load more

Video

See all Video