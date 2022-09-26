Oath Keepers lawyer texted White House aide about 2020 election: report

An attorney for the far-right Oath Keepers militia charged for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol texted former Trump aide Andrew Giuliani in November 2020 about the presidential election, according to former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.).

Kellye SoRelle, the attorney, also attempted to message a White House number in December of that year, NBC News reported. The report was based on Riggleman’s soon-to-be released book, “The Breach.”

The text was not delivered but instead went to a White House switchboard line.

SoRelle, who was charged earlier this month with two counts of obstructing an official proceeding and a third count of obstructing the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, confirmed both incidents to NBC.

Riggleman in late 2021 and early 2022 was an adviser to the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, where he led a digital investigation.

The former congressman told NBC that he shared information found by the committee in his book to encourage reporters to “follow up on some of the crucial evidence that had not been made public.”

When asked by NBC about his contact with SoRelle, Giuliani said, “Until you mentioned her, until I looked it up, it didn’t really ring a bell.”

SoRelle faces several charges in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.