trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Judge tosses Sidney Powell’s countersuit against Dominion Voting Systems

by John Kruzel - 09/28/22 12:08 PM ET
by John Kruzel - 09/28/22 12:08 PM ET

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday agreed to dismiss a lawsuit that pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell filed against Dominion Voting Systems as the voting machine company pursues a $1.3 billion defamation claim against her.

In a three-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols granted Dominion’s request to toss the case after finding Powell failed to show that Dominion’s defamation suit against her constituted an abuse of justice.

“Powell’s complaint fails to link her abuse-of-process claim to any act that Dominion has taken other than filing and pursuing its lawsuit,” wrote Nichols, who was appointed to the federal district court in D.C. by former President Trump. “She has thus failed to state a claim for abuse of process.”

Attorneys for Dominion and Powell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The ruling Wednesday comes after Nichols tossed a similar countersuit brought by MyPillow and its CEO, Mike Lindell, against Dominion and voting machine supplier Smartmatic. Last year, Nichols also rejected requests by Powell, Lindell and Rudolph Giuliani to dismiss the defamation suits against them.

Dominion’s lawsuit stems from allegedly defamatory statements the Trump-allied defendants made about the voting machine company as they helped lead the former president’s failed effort to thwart U.S. democracy by giving Trump a second White House term despite losing the 2020 election.

Updated at 12:42 p.m.

Tags countersuit dominion Dominion Voting Systems Mike Lindell Sidney Powell

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  2. ‘Catastrophic’: Forecasters warn ...
  3. How low could stocks go? Much ...
  4. How Hurricane Ian intensified so ...
  5. Biden speaks with DeSantis about ...
  6. The Hill’s 12:30 Report ...
  7. White House hits GOP over removal of ...
  8. US Embassy in Russia tells Americans ...
  9. LIVE COVERAGE: Hurricane Ian’s ...
  10. Judge tosses Sidney Powell’s ...
  11. Biden asks if lawmaker killed in ...
  12. How US is using strategic ambiguity ...
  13. Are Democrats squandering their ...
  14. The Memo: DeSantis faces ...
  15. Trump slams New York AG over fraud ...
  16. Florida v. California: The fight for ...
  17. American Airlines flight interrupted ...
  18. What does a ban on natural gas ...
Load more

Video

See all Video