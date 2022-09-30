Trump deposition in rape accuser’s defamation suit scheduled for Oct. 19

Former President Trump is scheduled to give testimony on Oct. 19 in a deposition for the defamation suit filed against him by a woman who has accused him of rape.

A letter filed in court Friday from the attorney of E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s, revealed the scheduling. Trump’s legal team had argued that a deposition was a “more practical” way for Carroll to obtain the information she is seeking instead of providing documents.

The filing comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit ruled Tuesday that Trump has legal protection through a federal law that provides broad immunity to government employees. The ruling was a partial victory for Trump, but the court asked the D.C. Court of Appeals to weigh in on whether Trump was acting “outside the scope” of his office when he allegedly defamed Carroll.

Trump has denied Carroll’s allegation that he raped her and has accused her of lying. He has also attacked her physical appearance.

Carroll’s lawyer argued that the 2nd Circuit court’s ruling did not impact the main question of whether the United States should be substituted in for Trump in the lawsuit since he was the president when he made his comments.

Trump’s attorney had asked a federal judge to deny Carroll’s request that Trump sit for a deposition, but Carroll’s attorney said Trump should not be able to avoid the deposition just because the question of substitution is still unsettled.

The Justice Department, under Attorneys General William Barr and Merrick Garland, has argued that Trump’s comments were made in the context of his responsibilities so the U.S. should be substituted in. Carroll’s attorneys have said that she plans to file a separate civil suit against Trump for sexual assault.