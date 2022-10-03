trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Supreme Court declines to hear MyPillow CEO appeal in defamation case

by Julia Mueller - 10/03/22 10:58 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 10/03/22 10:58 AM ET

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell as he fights a defamation suit from a voting machine company he said rigged the 2020 presidential election against former President Trump.  

Dominion Voting Systems, which manufactures machines used to administer elections in several states, sued the Trump supporter over his claims, and the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the case means the defamation lawsuit can move forward. 

The $1.3 billion lawsuit alleges Lindell harmed the manufacturer’s brand by promoting claims it skewed the election toward now-President Biden. 

Lindell is a prominent Trump ally and has been steadfast in his unsubstantiated assertions that the 2020 election was stolen from the former president.

Dominion is also pursuing legal action against former Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani for their false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, but the pair were not involved in Lindell’s appeal to the Supreme Court. 

Lindell’s request to dismiss the case was declined by a lower court in August, and the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear his appeal means the lawsuit can proceed. 

Tags Biden claims of 2020 election fraud Defamation defamation lawsuit Dominion Voting machines Dominion Voting Systems Dominion Voting Systems Lawsuit Mike Lindell Mike Lindell MyPillow MyPillow SCOTUS Supreme Court

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five cases to watch as a conservative ...
  2. Supreme Court declines to hear case ...
  3. Petraeus predicts US would lead NATO ...
  4. Wall Street Journal rips Trump’s ...
  5. When will the Social Security ...
  6. Putin puts US officials on edge with ...
  7. Progressives hunt for new, younger ...
  8. Supreme Court declines to hear ...
  9. Haberman predicting Trump will run ...
  10. Supreme Court to hear case that could ...
  11. Five takeaways from the ...
  12. DeSantis defends timing of Ian ...
  13. Gaetz asks for Florida hurricane aid ...
  14. Juan Williams: Kevin McCarthy would ...
  15. Alyssa Farah Griffin denounces Trump ...
  16. McMaster on Putin threat: ‘If you ...
  17. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  18. Pressure mounts on Fetterman as ...
Load more

Video

See all Video