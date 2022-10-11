trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Supreme Court denies appeal by Charleston church shooter

by John Kruzel - 10/11/22 10:10 AM ET
by John Kruzel - 10/11/22 10:10 AM ET
FILE – Dylann Roof enters the court room at the Charleston County Judicial Center to enter his guilty plea on murder charges on April 10, 2017, in Charleston, S.C. (Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an appeal by Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof, leaving in place his death sentence for the 2015 shooting deaths of nine Black congregants.

The court’s denial came in a brief unsigned order without explanation, as is customary.  

Roof had urged the justices to review his case to resolve several technical legal questions that have produced different answers in federal appeals courts across the country, and which Roof claims affected his case. 

Among those issues were whether a defendant or his legal counsel should ultimately decide whether to show a jury mitigating evidence of a defendant’s purported mental illness, which can lead to a lighter sentence. 

Roof fired his legal counsel during his sentencing and represented himself after the court told him that he could not stop his attorneys from introducing evidence depicting him as mentally ill, despite his objection. As a result, his brief argued, Roof presented “no evidence or intelligible argument for his own life.” 

Roof was sentenced to death for the racist slaying of nine Black congregants at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., which he hoped would spark a race war.

The Supreme Court’s denial of his appeal on Tuesday comes after a three-judge panel presiding in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit unanimously affirmed Roof’s execution last year.

Tags Charleston Charleston church shooting Dylann Roof Dylann Roof Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church race war South Carolina U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit U.S. Supreme Court

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gabbard says she can’t stay in ...
  2. Five takeaways from the Ryan-Vance ...
  3. Trump pushes for Russia-Ukraine ...
  4. McCarthy made fellow Republican cry ...
  5. Senate races reach new heights of ...
  6. The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden ...
  7. Belarus’s Lukashenko announces ...
  8. Here’s what you need to know ...
  9. Democratic optimism grows in battle ...
  10. Supreme Court denies appeal by ...
  11. Nevada shows signs of growing red wave
  12. Five reasons why the Crimean bridge ...
  13. Biden brokers breakthrough maritime ...
  14. Vindman on wave of attacks in ...
  15. Riggleman says he cut ad for Democrat ...
  16. Iran oil workers go on strike
  17. California has a terrible labor ...
  18. McCarthy told Trump that Jan. 6 ...
Load more

Video

See all Video