Trump appeals judge’s decision to toss lawsuit against Hillary Clinton  

Former President Trump on Tuesday appealed the dismissal of his lawsuit against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, according to a new filing.

U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks last month tossed out Trump’s suit against his 2016 presidential opponent, calling it a “political manifesto” with no legal standing. The former president’s legal team has now filed a notice of civil appeal.

Court records show the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida received Trump’s appeal Tuesday, but flagged filing deficiencies in the appeal, including at least one missing signature.

Trump’s suit argued that Clinton, the Democrat National Committee, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and others “maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative” with accusations of Russian collusion during his 2016 presidential bid — and alleged the former president lost more than $24 million as a result.