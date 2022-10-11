trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Trump appeals judge’s decision to toss lawsuit against Hillary Clinton  

by Julia Mueller - 10/11/22 8:02 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 10/11/22 8:02 PM ET

Former President Trump on Tuesday appealed the dismissal of his lawsuit against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, according to a new filing. 

U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks last month tossed out Trump’s suit against his 2016 presidential opponent, calling it a “political manifesto” with no legal standing. The former president’s legal team has now filed a notice of civil appeal. 

Court records show the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida received Trump’s appeal Tuesday, but flagged filing deficiencies in the appeal, including at least one missing signature. 

Trump’s suit argued that Clinton, the Democrat National Committee, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and others “maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative” with accusations of Russian collusion during his 2016 presidential bid — and alleged the former president lost more than $24 million as a result.

Tags Florida Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton Jake Sullivan Lawsuit Trump Trump

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nevada shows signs of growing red wave
  2. Archives pushes back on Trump claims ...
  3. Musk denies he talked to Putin ahead ...
  4. In unaired portions of Tucker Carlson ...
  5. DOJ asks SCOTUS to reject Trump plea ...
  6. Five takeaways from the Ryan-Vance ...
  7. Why a big Social Security COLA hike ...
  8. Millions of low-income Americans ...
  9. Gabbard says she can’t stay in ...
  10. Lee leading McMullin by 4 points in ...
  11. Republicans eye Trump midterm ...
  12. Trump pushes for Russia-Ukraine ...
  13. Warnock pulls slightly ahead of ...
  14. Democratic optimism grows in battle ...
  15. How latest strikes show Putin will ...
  16. Social Security COLA increase to be ...
  17. Graham asks appeals court to reject ...
  18. Trump appeals judge's decision to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video