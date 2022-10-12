trending:

Court Battles

New York gun law temporarily reinstated 

by Julia Mueller - 10/12/22 6:13 PM ET
Times Square
Stuart Ramson/AP Images
New York’s Times Square is seen on March 14, 2022

A New York law restricting the carrying of firearms in certain public places can stay in effect while an appeal from the state’s attorney general progresses, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday. 

The Concealed Carry Improvement Act limits firearms in “sensitive” locations, making areas like New York City’s Times Square a gun-free zone. 

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) earlier this week asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit in New York City to keep the gun law intact during an appeal of a lower court’s decision that had blocked much of it due to a Second Amendment advocacy group’s lawsuit

The full law is now in effect at least until a three-judge panel from the 2nd Circuit makes a decision on the attorney general’s motion to stay.

“I am pleased that the full Concealed Carry Improvement Act will stay in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward. My office will continue our efforts to protect the safety of everyday New Yorkers and defend our common-sense gun laws,” James said in a statement.

New York enacted the new law in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision that struck down a separate New York gun safety law requiring a license for concealed carry in public places.

