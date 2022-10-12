trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Alex Jones cheers on air as judge reads $965 million defamation suit verdict

by Zach Schonfeld - 10/12/22 5:59 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 10/12/22 5:59 PM ET
Alex Jones
Greg Nash

Live on his show Wednesday, Infowars host Alex Jones mocked a jury ordering him to pay $965 million in a defamation suit brought by Sandy Hook families, cheering as the judge listed off millions in damages for each count.

“Get those numbers up,” Jones said after one count was read, at times giving a thumbs up and raising his hand in the air.

A Connecticut jury on Wednesday ordered Jones to pay the damages to the family of victims of the 2012 Newtown, Conn., school shooting for repeatedly claiming the massacre was a hoax, a staggering amount that surpassed the $550 million that one of the plaintiff’s attorneys had asked for.

“Good. Bravo. What a political joke. What a weaponized system,” Jones said after the judge read one of the counts.

“If I don’t have a billion, I’m upset,” he said moments later, saying he was “proud” to be under attack.

For years, Jones falsely claimed the Sandy Hook shooting was staged, and the judge previously ruled that he was liable for defamation, invasion of privacy and infliction of emotional distress on the victims’ families.

The 2012 shooting left 20 children and six employees dead, in addition to the suspect and his mother.

Jones has apologized for his past comments, but in court last month, the Infowars host said he was “done saying I’m sorry.”

As the lawsuits progress, Jones has also come under scrutiny for his company’s finances. 

Free Speech Systems, the parent company of Infowars, filed for bankruptcy in July. 

Some of the victims’ families have accused Jones of attempting to shield his assets and enrich himself as he faces damages from the lawsuits and places his company under bankruptcy protections.

Jones will soon face a third trial in Texas brought by parents of another child killed in the Sandy Hook shooting.

Tags Alex Jones Alex Jones alex jones trial Defamation Infowars

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here’s what the White House is ...
  2. PayPal just gave America an eerie ...
  3. Congress eyeing ‘NOPEC’ bill to ...
  4. Jury orders Alex Jones to pay nearly ...
  5. Judge rules Trump must sit for ...
  6. Jan. 6 panel’s likely final hearing ...
  7. Social Security recipients set for ...
  8. Alex Jones cheers on air as judge ...
  9. Michael Cohen says he fears for his ...
  10. Elite public colleges slash ...
  11. Mehmet Oz is clueless about the ...
  12. Former LA City Council president ...
  13. Graham on Walker ...
  14. Why the Supreme Court is taking on so ...
  15. McConnell, McCarthy public splits ...
  16. These are the least safe cities in ...
  17. Media malfeasance: Rolling Stone ...
  18. Mike Lee to Romney: ‘Help me win ...
Load more

Video

See all Video