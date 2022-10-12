Texas family sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 attack

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced five family members who pleaded guilty for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The judge sentenced the two parents, Thomas and Dawn Munn, to 14 days in jail, and sentenced three of their children — Kristi, Joshua and Kayli — to 36 months each of probation.

The parents, who are from Borgen, Texas, had also traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 with another one of their children, who is a minor and was not charged.

Court documents allege the family entered the Capitol at about 2:25 p.m., some of the first to go inside on Jan. 6 after crawling through a broken window. They remained inside for nearly an hour, according to the documents.

Prosecutors charged the five family members with knowingly entering a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in the Capitol, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

They all pleaded guilty to the final charge in May.

The judge allowed the two parents’ prison time to be served in two seven-day periods. The judge further sentenced them to 90 days of home confinement and 60 hours of community service.

Their three children were also sentenced to 60 hours of community service, and the judge ordered Kristi Munn to 90 days of home confinement.

Prosecutors wrote in court documents that Thomas Munn, the father, published several Facebook posts about his involvement on Jan 6.

In a December 2020 post, Munn allegedly wrote “POTUS HAS REQUESTED YOUR ATTENDANCE WASHINGTON DC JANUARY 6TH 2021” alongside an image of former President Trump.

On the day of the riot, he allegedly posted a family photo taken among the crowd at the Capitol.

The five Munn family members are some of hundreds charged with various crimes for their alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riot.

The Justice Department has described its prosecution of the defendants as one of the department’s largest investigations in its history.