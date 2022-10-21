Federal judge sentences ‘loudmouth’ Capitol rioter to four years in prison

A man who stormed the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection has been sentenced to four years in prison for a felony offense of obstructing an official proceeding and four misdemeanors.

A Justice Department release states that Matthew Bledsoe, who described himself as a “loudmouth,” was sentenced to 48 months on Friday after he was convicted in July of charges stemming from his actions on that day.

In addition to obstruction of an official proceeding, he was found guilty of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

The release states that Bledsoe attended former President Trump’s rally at the Ellipse prior to the riot on Jan. 6. He then went to the Capitol and illegally entered the grounds.

Bledsoe scaled a wall at the building’s upper northwest terrace and entered through a fire door in the Senate wing.

Upon entering, he yelled, “In the Capitol. This is our house. We pay for this s—. Where’s those pieces of s— at?”

NBC reported that Bledsoe has said in court that he was “being a loudmouth” and was referring to people he believed had stolen the 2020 presidential election, not members of Congress.

The Justice Department release states that Bledsoe climbed a statue and was outside the corridor to the House Chamber and hallways near the Speaker’s Lobby. He left the building about 20 minutes after he entered.

Bledsoe returned within two hours later to linger outside the doors of the East Rotunda as officers secured the Capitol.

He was arrested a week later.

Bledsoe will serve three years of supervised release after his prison term is complete. He was also fined $2,000 and must pay an additional $2,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors had requested that Bledsoe be sentenced to 70 months in prison.

More than 880 people have been arrested in almost all 50 states for crimes related to the insurrection, according to the Justice Department. More than 270 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.