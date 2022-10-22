trending:

Court Battles

RNC suing Google for sending campaign emails to spam

by Chloe Folmar - 10/22/22 3:52 PM ET
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a woman walks below a Google sign on the campus in Mountain View, Calif.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit against Google on Friday, accusing the media giant of deliberately sending its campaign emails to spam.

“This case is about a market-dominant communications firm unlawfully discriminating against the Republic National Committee (“RNC”) by throttling its email messages because of the RNC’s political affiliation and views,” the suit reads.

The RNC claims that Google has been sending its campaign and fundraising emails to spam for 10 months and that the company ignores requests to discuss the issue, despite working with the RNC previously to resolve spam filter problems.

“The timing of Google’s most egregious filtering is particularly damning,” reads the lawsuit, alleging that Google filters “nearly all” emails sent by the RNC to spam at the end of the month, which is also the most profitable time of fundraising for the committee.

Lawyers for the RNC said that in discussions between Google and the committee “every explanation has been refuted and every solution has failed.”

“The only reasonable inference is that Google is intentionally sending critical RNC emails to the spam folder because it’s the RNC sending them,” says the suit.

The Hill has reached out to Google for comment on the RNC’s lawsuit.

