trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Trump, children may be called to testify in company’s fraud trial, judge says

by Julia Shapero - 10/25/22 11:11 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 10/25/22 11:11 AM ET
Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump
FILE – Donald Trump, right, sits with his children, from left, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Trump International Hotel on July 23, 2014, in Washington. New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Former President Trump and his adult children may be called to testify in the Trump Organization’s fraud trial in New York, the presiding judge said on Monday, according to multiple outlets.

As jury selection got underway, Judge Juan Merchan said Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump could be called to testify in the fraud trial. Michael Cohen, the president’s former personal lawyer, may also be called to testify, Merchan said.

The company was indicted in July 2021 for allegedly compensating its executives through high-end perks to evade taxes. The former president himself is not charged in the case.

The Trump Organization’s former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg is set to testify in the trial as part of plea deal announced in August. Weisselberg faces a five-month jail sentence given that he provides “truthful testimony” in the trial. He must also repay nearly $2 million to tax authorities.

Trump turned to his social media platform Truth Social on Monday to decry the trial as part of a “Democrat Witch Hunt” and suggested that the timing — just two weeks before the midterm elections — was politically motivated.

The Trump Organization’s criminal fraud trial is separate from a civil lawsuit brought against the former president and his three adult children last month. New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced in late September that her office was suing the members of the Trump family for allegedly manipulating property values to enrich themselves.

Tags Allen Weisselberg Allen Weisselberg Donald Trump Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr. Eric Trump Eric Trump Ivanka Trump Ivanka Trump Letitia James Letitia James Michael Cohen Michael Cohen New York tax fraud Trump Organization

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump discussed nuclear weapon ...
  2. Alaska Republicans vote to censure ...
  3. Five takeaways from the ...
  4. Political, legal battle heats up over ...
  5. The main COVID symptoms have changed, ...
  6. Why Russia’s strategic defeat is in ...
  7. Thomas? Kavanaugh? ...
  8. Biden gets punchy as midterms go down ...
  9. Progressives ‘didn’t consider ...
  10. Natural gas ban threats spark fear ...
  11. Carl Bernstein says ‘proof is there ...
  12. Five things to watch in the only ...
  13. Trump: Griffin should be fired from ...
  14. Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ...
  15. Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump Jr. add ...
  16. Why GOP Senate nominees may need to ...
  17. US sees record slowdown in home prices
  18. Pelosi pushes back on the left on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video