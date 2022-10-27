trending:

Court Battles

Trump loses latest bid to shield tax returns from House committee

by Tobias Burns - 10/27/22 6:02 PM ET
A federal court cleared the way Thursday for a Democratic-led House committee to review former President Trump’s tax returns, although the Supreme Court could still block the action.

Judges on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling that courts won’t stand in the way of the House’s chief tax committee seeing Trump’s financial documents, denying a petition by the former president to reconsider a previous ruling.

Democrats on the committee were quick to show their approval of the ruling.

“The law has always been on our side,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) said in a statement. “Former President Trump has tried to delay the inevitable, but once again, the Court has affirmed the strength of our position. We’ve waited long enough—we must begin our oversight of the IRS’s mandatory presidential audit program as soon as possible.”

Ways and Means oversight subcommittee Chairman Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) said Trump’s tax records should be seen by the public.

“It has been 1,303 days since we made a legal demand for Trump’s tax returns – nearly as long as the Civil War. I’ve been leading this fight and never given up. Americans deserve to know exactly how far Trump’s crimes go,” he wrote on Twitter.

The case to obtain Trump’s returns is one of several long-standing lawsuits in which the Democratic-led House is trying to obtain records related to Trump, including tax returns.

Developing

