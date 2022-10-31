Judge blocks Penguin Random House from merging with rival publisher Simon & Schuster

A federal judge on Monday blocked mega-publisher Penguin Random House from acquiring rival Simon & Schuster, a major win for the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) antitrust division.

Judge Florence Pan, who heard the case in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, said the DOJ had shown the proposed merger might have the effect of substantially lessening competition in the publishing industry for top-selling books.

Pan also issued a memo to support her ruling that was filed under seal, and she directed the parties to jointly propose redactions of confidential information before the document’s release.

The ruling marks a significant victory for the Biden administration DOJ’s more aggressive opposition to corporate consolidation after it took the publishers to trial in August.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the suit in November, and the government has argued that the proposed merger would thwart competition and give the newly emboldened company too much influence over which books are published in the U.S. and how much authors are paid.

The deal would combine the nation’s first- and fourth-largest publishers, with the other “Big Five” that dominate the industry being HarperCollins Publishers, Hachette Book Group and Macmillan.

“If the world’s largest book publisher is permitted to acquire one of its biggest rivals, it will have unprecedented control over this important industry,” Garland said at the time. “American authors and consumers will pay the price of this anticompetitive merger – lower advances for authors and ultimately fewer books and less variety for consumers.”

The Hill has reached out to Simon & Schuster and Bertelsmann, Penguin Random House’s parent company, for comment.