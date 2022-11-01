trending:

Court Battles

Judge rejects bid to dismiss defamation suit against Giuliani

by Rebecca Beitsch - 11/01/22 12:58 PM ET
Rudy Giuliani
FILE – Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference June 7, 2022, in New York. The Georgia investigation into potential criminal interference in the 2020 election is heating up. Prosecutors are trying to force allies and advisers of former President Donald Trump to come to Atlanta to testify before a special grand jury. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a motion from Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to dismiss a defamation suit from two Georgia elections workers who appeared before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

D.C. District Court Judge Beryl Howell said Giuliani contributed to “increasingly outlandish paranoia” by pushing false claims that the election was stolen.

“Defendant Rudolph Giuliani—a current media personality and former politician once dubbed ‘America’s mayor’—propagated and pushed that false narrative,” Howell wrote.

The suit comes from Shaye Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman, two witnesses who appeared before the Jan. 6 panel to describe how false claims from Giuliani, including a video repeatedly shared by him accusing the two poll workers of counting fraudulent ballots, upended their lives.

The Trump campaign’s allegations were entirely debunked, but not before they resulted in death threats.

The suit covers defamation as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Howell wrote that Giuliani “orchestrated and implemented a strategic plan” regarding faulty fraud claims and the allegations the campaign made against Moss, noting that the plan “provide[s] ample circumstantial evidence of a civil conspiracy between Giuliani and members of the Trump Campaign.”

Howell’s denial sends the trial to the discovery phase, a process that will allow Moss and Freeman to demand more evidence from Giuliani.

