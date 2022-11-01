Trump Organization fraud trial halted over COVID-19 case 

The criminal tax fraud trial against the Trump Organization, founded by former President Trump and run by two of his sons, was put on pause Tuesday when a key witness tested positive for COVID-19, multiple outlets reported.

The Trump Organization’s controller, Jeffrey McConney, reportedly tested positive for the virus on a rapid test taken during a lunch break Tuesday, according to Business Insider, bringing the trial to a standstill just a day after it started,

McConney was the prosecution’s first witness and was on his second day of testimony, according to ABC News. The jury has reportedly been dismissed until Monday, at which point McConney will be permitted to return to the stand if he has recovered from the virus, Reuters reported.

The Trump Organization, the former president’s real estate empire based in New York, is on trial for criminal tax fraud. Prosecutors allege the company skirted taxes and raked in perks for some of its top executives.

Trump isn’t personally accused in the case. His two adult sons, Donald Trump, Jr., and Eric Trump, are the company’s executive vice presidents.

Longtime Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to tax evasion earlier this year, is set to make an appearance as the trial progresses.