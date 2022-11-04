Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted on foreign lobbying charge

Tom Barrack, a longtime friend of former President Trump’s, was acquitted Friday on charges that he acted as an unregistered lobbyist for the United Arab Emirates, The New York Times reported.

The billionaire investor was charged in July 2021 for allegedly using his influence on the former president to advance Emirati interests, as well as for obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal agents.

A jury found the Trump ally not guilty on all counts, following two days of deliberation, according to the Times. The trial saw testimony from high-profile officials from the Trump administration, including former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Barrack’s former employee Matthew Grimes, who was charged for acting as an unregistered foreign lobbyist as well, was also acquitted.