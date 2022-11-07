trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Bannon sentence delayed amid appeal 

by Julia Mueller - 11/07/22 6:12 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/07/22 6:12 PM ET
Steve Bannon
UPI Photo
Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon arrives for his trial at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States District Court House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon will not have to serve a four-month prison sentence handed to him for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol while he appeals the conviction. 

The former Trump adviser was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress after defying the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena.

He was sentenced to four months in prison and slapped with a $6,500 fine.  

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols at the sentencing hearing late last month said that Bannon had “expressed no remorse for his actions” but ultimately agreed to put the prison sentence on pause during appeal. The stay was formally ordered in a filing Monday.  

Bannon isn’t a flight risk, Nichols said in the filing, and his appeal “is not taken for the purpose of delay but rather raises a substantial question of law that is likely to result in a reversal or an order for a new trial.”

The stay means Bannon will serve out his prison sentence only if higher courts uphold his conviction on the two misdemeanor counts.

Bannon had refused to comply with the Jan. 6 committee’s calls to testify and provide documents, citing executive privilege concerns related to his work with former President Trump.

Shortly before his trial, Bannon’s legal team appeared to reverse and say he was open to testifying, but the proceedings continued.

Federal prosecutors argued at trial that Bannon “chose allegiance to Donald Trump over compliance with the law” in deciding to defy the subpoena.

Tags contempt of congress Donald Trump Prison sentence Stephen Bannon Steve Bannon

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch Live: Trump holds Ohio rally as ...
  2. Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how ...
  3. Pelosi says retirement decision ...
  4. Jackson issues first Supreme Court ...
  5. Can you buy Powerball tickets online? ...
  6. Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are ...
  7. Legal observers cast doubt as DOJ ...
  8. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  9. Nikki Haley says Warnock should be ...
  10. Not sure how to play ...
  11. Expected Trump indictment looms over ...
  12. When could student loan borrowers ...
  13. Trump-DeSantis tensions simmer away ...
  14. Ten Republicans most likely to be ...
  15. Sabato’s Crystal Ball predicts GOP ...
  16. Chris Christie says Trump will run ...
  17. Man arrested after Cruz hit with beer ...
  18. Can you increase your odds of winning ...
Load more

Video

See all Video