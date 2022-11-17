trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers

by Lexi Lonas - 11/17/22 1:07 PM ET
by Lexi Lonas - 11/17/22 1:07 PM ET

A federal court approved a settlement between the Department of Education and around 200,000 student loan borrowers on Wednesday for $6 billion in loan relief as the borrowers argued the department was taking too long to process applications claiming the borrowers were defrauded by their colleges.

Federal Judge William Alsup gave a final ruling in the Sweet v. Cardona case, formerly called the Sweet v. DeVos case as the lawsuit was brought during the Trump administration. 

The borrowers, represented by the Project on Predatory Student Lending (PPSL) and  Housing and Economic Rights Advocates (HERA), filed the lawsuit back in 2019 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

The lawsuit was filed as the borrowers argued their applications for the Borrower Defense program were not getting addressed by the Department of Education. 

Borrower Defense applications are for borrowers who believe they have been defrauded by their schools and are looking for a partial or full discharge of the federal student loan debt they have. 

Alsup said in his decision the “program set up by Congress has devolved into an impossible quagmire,” pointing out it would take the Education Department more than 25 years to get through backlogged applications if they had all their Borrower Defense employees working a full work week with no holidays all year long. 

The settlement on Wednesday includes a full discharge of loans, refunds and credit repairs for around 200,000 borrowers with borrower defense applications that went to certain schools. Around 64,000 borrowers who did not attend the agreed-upon schools have to have their applications processed within a certain time frame or they will get automatic relief as well. 

“This is a life-changing and long-awaited win for our clients who have fought tirelessly in this case. It immediately delivers certainty and relief to borrowers who have been waiting years for a fair resolution of their borrower defense claims,” Eileen Connor, President and Director of PPSL, said in a statement. 

“Throughout this case, our clients exposed a fundamentally broken borrower defense system and the urgent need for reforms to hold predatory schools accountable. We are proud that this settlement with the Department of Education will help chart a more fair and accountable process for borrowers.” 

Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU), who represent many of the more than 150 schools on the settlement list, released a statement calling the decision an “unlawful overreach” and says it “unfairly maligns” the schools without a chance for them to defend themselves. 

The judge says the schools are not losing their right to due process as they “cannot be held liable for any remedial measures absent proceedings initiated specifically against them” in the settlement and none of the schools will lose money from the agreement.

“Moreover, the settlement does not constitute a successful or approved borrower-defense claim, a position maintained by both the class and Secretary (see Dkt. No. 300). Therefore, no recoupment action could be initiated in any event as a result of the settlement,” Alsup writes. 

PPSL emphasized this settlement will not be affected by any decision other courts make on the Biden administration’s broad student loan forgiveness announcement in August for all borrowers. 

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement Thursday he is “pleased” with the settlement for the borrowers.

“It will also resolve plaintiffs’ claims in a fair and equitable manner. Going forward, the Department of Education will continue to strengthen oversight and enforcement for colleges that misled students and work to uphold the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to helping students who have been harmed,” Cardona said. 

CECU’s President and CEO, Dr. Jason Altmire, says he doesn’t expect this settlement will be approved by a higher court. 

“We expect that the Ninth Circuit on appeal will recognize these fatal flaws and send the parties back to the negotiating table,” he said in a statement.

Tags defrauded borrowers for-profit schools Jason Altmire Miguel Cardona student loan debt relief Student loan forgiveness student loans Trump

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  2. End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
  3. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  4. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
  5. Hoyer to step out of leadership role, clearing way for Jeffries
  6. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  7. Paul to serve as top Republican on Senate oversight committee 
  8. Jan. 6 panel hits back at Pence over new interview
  9. These 12 GOP senators voted for same-sex marriage bill
  10. Judge strikes down higher education portions of DeSantis’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’
  11. TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop
  12. The Memo: GOP at crossroads over Trump
  13. Why Kari Lake’s path to victory is closing fast
  14. Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson dies at 58
  15. Pompeo dings Trump: GOP needs leader who doesn’t claim ‘victimhood’
  16. Here’s hoping Trump doesn’t get the last laugh
  17. Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
  18. Congress must seat the Cherokee delegate
Load more

Video

See all Video