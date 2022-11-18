trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to over 11 years in prison following fraud conviction

by Julia Shapero - 11/18/22 6:19 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 11/18/22 6:19 PM ET
Elizabeth Holmes
FILE – Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 17, 2022. A federal judge on Friday, Nov. 18, will decide whether Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison on Friday, about two years after a four-month trial in front of a jury made up of eight men and four women.

Holmes was originally charged for misleading investors about the efficacy of her blood-testing technology startup.

The one-time billionaire was convicted of four counts of wire fraud in January and on Friday received a 135-month sentence, according to CNBC.

Holmes made lofty claims about Theranos’s blood-testing technology, asserting that it could perform several diagnostic tests with only one drop of blood. At the time, the Stanford dropout was heralded as the next Steve Jobs, whom she admired and modeled herself after.

She eventually attracted several major figures, including media mogul Rupert Murdoch and former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, to invest in Theranos. Former secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and George Schultz also sat on the company’s board.

Despite her awareness of several defects with Theranos’s product, Holmes did not inform investors, prosecutors argued during her trial.

Theranos’s former chief operating officer Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who was in an undisclosed relationship with Holmes for 10 years, is set to be sentenced next month, per CNBC.

Balwani was found guilty of 12 criminal fraud charges in July. Holmes has also accused Balwani of rape.

Tags Betsy DeVos Betsy DeVos Elizabeth Holmes Elizabeth Holmes fraud Henry Kissinger Rupert Murdoch Rupert Murdoch sentencing Steve Jobs Sunny Balwani Theranos

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in ...
  2. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  3. Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump probes
  4. Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
  5. The Memo: Trump and Garland go to war on special counsel
  6. Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race
  7. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  8. Here’s how much homebuyers could save after mortgage rates tumble
  9. Who is Special Counsel Jack Smith?
  10. Here’s where three criminal probes stand as Trump enters 2024 race
  11. Five takeaways as the Pelosi era ends
  12. GOP turns focus to Hunter Biden business dealings after winning House
  13. McConnell congratulates Pelosi on ‘historic tenure’ and ‘path-breaking ...
  14. As Russia’s war fails, domestic turmoil is intensifying
  15. Trump vs. DeSantis: How the two GOP heavyweights match up
  16. Boebert lead narrows, recount likely
  17. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
  18. Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
Load more

Video

See all Video