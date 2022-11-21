trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Georgia appeals decision allowing early voting this Saturday in Senate runoff

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/21/22 12:27 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 11/21/22 12:27 PM ET
A stack of stickers sits atop the ballot scanner during the mid-term election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church in Tucker, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Georgia on Monday appealed a judge’s decision allowing early voting in the state’s Senate runoff election this coming Saturday.

A state trial court ruled last week that a Georgia law preventing early voting on a Saturday immediately following a legal holiday did not apply to runoff elections, and the state’s attorney general’s office has now filed an appeal with the Georgia Court of Appeals, court documents show.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), who is facing Republican Herschel Walker in the Dec. 6 runoff, joined the lawsuit originally filed by Georgia Democrats and the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm that argued early voting should be allowed on Nov. 26 despite the Thanksgiving holiday two days prior.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) previously indicated voting would be allowed on the Saturday following Thanksgiving, but his office has since walked back that statement, sparking the lawsuit from Democrats.

State law mandates that early voting must conclude on the Friday immediately preceding a runoff, so this weekend is the only potential day for Saturday voting.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Senate Democrats’ campaign arm pointed to the announcements from five Georgia counties indicating they will allow early voting on Saturday following the judge’s ruling.

Democrats have secured their razor-thin majority in the Senate, and next month’s runoff provides the party an opportunity to gain one seat over their current margin.

Warnock and Walker both failed to garner a majority of votes and win outright on Election Day.

Surrogates have already begun traveling to the Peach State following the general election to stump for their party’s nominee.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) have both joined Walker on the campaign trail since this month’s contest. Former President Obama will join Warnock for a campaign event on Dec. 1.

Tags Brad Raffensperger Georgia runoff Herschel Walker Raphael Warnock Raphael Warnock

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  2. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  3. Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support
  4. Inside Kevin McCarthy’s math problem to becoming Speaker
  5. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  6. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  7. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  8. DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
  9. McCarthy vows to remove three Dems from committee posts
  10. Another leak of an Alito opinion? Senate investigation can help
  11. What we know about the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting suspect
  12. Five takeaways on Mike Pence’s political future
  13. Democrats demand details on response to new Supreme Court leak allegations
  14. These prominent Republicans are speaking out against Trump’s 2024 run
  15. 28 percent in new poll want focus on presidential impeachment investigation
  16. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  17. Elon Musk says he won’t allow Alex Jones on Twitter
  18. Lawmakers seek to end slavery for the incarcerated, which is legal in most ...
Load more

Video

See all Video