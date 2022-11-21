Georgia appeals decision allowing early voting this Saturday in Senate runoff

Georgia on Monday appealed a judge’s decision allowing early voting in the state’s Senate runoff election this coming Saturday.

A state trial court ruled last week that a Georgia law preventing early voting on a Saturday immediately following a legal holiday did not apply to runoff elections, and the state’s attorney general’s office has now filed an appeal with the Georgia Court of Appeals, court documents show.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), who is facing Republican Herschel Walker in the Dec. 6 runoff, joined the lawsuit originally filed by Georgia Democrats and the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm that argued early voting should be allowed on Nov. 26 despite the Thanksgiving holiday two days prior.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) previously indicated voting would be allowed on the Saturday following Thanksgiving, but his office has since walked back that statement, sparking the lawsuit from Democrats.

State law mandates that early voting must conclude on the Friday immediately preceding a runoff, so this weekend is the only potential day for Saturday voting.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Senate Democrats’ campaign arm pointed to the announcements from five Georgia counties indicating they will allow early voting on Saturday following the judge’s ruling.

Democrats have secured their razor-thin majority in the Senate, and next month’s runoff provides the party an opportunity to gain one seat over their current margin.

Warnock and Walker both failed to garner a majority of votes and win outright on Election Day.

Surrogates have already begun traveling to the Peach State following the general election to stump for their party’s nominee.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) have both joined Walker on the campaign trail since this month’s contest. Former President Obama will join Warnock for a campaign event on Dec. 1.