trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Judge rules Alex Jones must pay full $50M in damages to Sandy Hook family

by Brad Dress - 11/23/22 5:11 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 11/23/22 5:11 PM ET
FILE – Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. A six-person jury reached a verdict Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, saying that Jones should pay $965 million to 15 plaintiffs who suffered from his lies about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones and his company were found liable for damages last year. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)

A Texas judge on Tuesday denied Infowars host Alex Jones a bid to decrease the amount of damages he’s required to pay to the family of a victim of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting following a ruling in a defamation trial in August.

Travis County District Court Judge Maya Guerra Gamble ruled Jones must pay, in full, the $49.2 million to plaintiffs Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, who lost their son in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

The news was confirmed to The Hill by Mark Bankston, the attorney for Lewis and Heslin, who said his clients were “pleased with the judgement and will continue to ensure Mr. Jones is held accountable for the most appalling acts of defamation and harassment in American history.”

Jones had contested the $4.5 million in compensatory and $45.2 million in punitive damages awarded to the plaintiffs by a judge and jury.

In the appeals process, his attorneys argued that based on a 1995 Texas law, punitive damages are capped.

“There’s no question to me that this is a rare instance, I hope it remains a rare instance, where a defendant intentionally inflicted emotional damage in a manner so unusual that the victims had no other recourse,” Gamble said, according to a report from CNN.

An attorney for Jones told Reuters they would appeal Gamble’s Tuesday ruling after the judge rejected his arguments.

Jones was also ordered to pay around $1 billion this year in a separate trial in Connecticut to several other families of victims in the Sandy Hook shooting.

The Infowars host spread conspiracy theories about the shooting, claiming it was a hoax staged by the U.S. government to enact stricter gun control measures. He also claimed that the parents were “crisis actors.”

The shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Conn., left 20 students and six staff members dead, one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

Jones has acknowledged the massacre and apologized, but the Infowars host said in September that he was “done saying I’m sorry.”

Tags Alex Jones Alex Jones damages defamation trial Mark Bankston Texas

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Accountant testifies Trump reported significant tax losses for a decade
  2. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  3. Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to ...
  4. Republican House majority climbs to 220 with win in California
  5. Alaska set to announce results from ‘confusing’ ranked choice system
  6. Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records
  7. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  8. These grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day 2022
  9. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  10. Gunman identified in Virginia Walmart shooting
  11. Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff
  12. IRS says your tax refund may be smaller this year
  13. Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
  14. Top Republican says congressional investigations don’t have much credibility: ...
  15. Campaign Report — Alaska election results are (finally, almost) here
  16. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  17. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  18. Alleged Club Q shooter is nonbinary, defense says
Load more

Video

See all Video