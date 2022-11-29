trending:

Court Battles

Supreme Court resuming public tours

by Julia Mueller - 11/29/22 9:44 AM ET
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib
The Supreme Court building in Washington is seen on Nov. 8, 2022.

The Supreme Court is resuming public tours as the institution eases back into pre-pandemic operations.

The building will open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on days when the court is not in session starting Thursday, a spokesperson for the court confirmed.

The Supreme Court slightly reopened to the public in October, allowing members of the public, the press and the Supreme Court bar to attend in-person oral arguments.

Now, members of the public will be able to visit the courtroom and other select areas of the building on self-guided tours, according to the court’s website. All public lectures and visitor programs are temporarily suspended.

The court has held on to pandemic restrictions to the public longer than other key federal buildings: the Capitol reopened for public tours this March after a two-year closure, and the White House reopened for public tours in April.

