Meadows ordered to testify in Georgia Trump investigation

The South Carolina Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must testify before a Georgia special grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election.

The state Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling from late last month that ordered Meadows to comply with a subpoena from the Fulton County probe.

“We have reviewed the arguments raised by [Meadows] and find them to be manifestly without merit,” the South Carolina Supreme Court said in its ruling.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D), who is leading the investigation, needed to get the approval of a South Carolina judge before she could compel Meadows to testify since he lives in a different state.

Meadows was originally supposed to appear before the special grand jury on Wednesday, but it is unclear whether that date will remain the same.

The onetime chief of staff to former President Trump is the latest GOP figure to unsuccessfully wage a legal battle against the Fulton County probe’s subpoenas. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) appeared before the special grand jury last week, after the Supreme Court rejected his effort to block the subpoena.

Willis launched the investigation following Trump’s now infamous call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in January 2021, in which the former president asked Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 more votes in the state.

The Fulton County district attorney has previously said that the special grand jury could finish up its work and begin handing down indictments by the end of the year.