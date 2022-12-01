trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Former associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz sentenced to 11 years in prison

by Brad Dress - 12/01/22 12:46 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 12/01/22 12:46 PM ET

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor and other charges.

Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector in Florida’s Seminole County, had faced more than 20 years in prison.

But prosecutors requested a lighter sentence after his guilty plea, asking the judge for a range of nine years and three months to 11 years.

Greenberg on Thursday apologized to U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell in Orlando, Fla., according to The Associated Press.

“Nothing justifies my actions. My conduct is so shameful. I feel remorse for what I’ve done,” Greenberg said in court.

Greenberg pleaded guilty last year to six federal crimes, including identity theft, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official.

Prosecutors said Greenberg, a longtime associate of Gaetz, paid at least one minor to have sex with him and other men.

Greenberg has assisted in investigations into about two dozen other people, according to prosecutors, and the tax associate is linked to multiple Florida officials.

Gaetz is being investigated on allegations that he paid a 17-year-old for sex, charges the lawmaker denies.

In September, career lawyers recommended the Department of Justice (DOJ) not bring charges against Gaetz, citing the credibility of two witnesses.

Politico reported at the time the DOJ is likely not to bring charges against Gaetz, according to a person familiar with the probe who spoke with the outlet.

The DOJ opened its investigation into Gaetz in late 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Department of Justice Florida Joel Greenberg Joel Greenberg Matt Gaetz Matt Gaetz Orlando

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  2. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  3. McCarthy indicates Republicans plan to investigate Jan. 6 panel
  4. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  5. Biden student loan debt forgiveness plan suffers another setback
  6. McCarthy readies for floor showdown in Speakership bid as opponents dig in heels
  7. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  8. Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia ...
  9. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  10. LeBron James asks why reporters haven’t questioned him about Jerry Jones photo
  11. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  12. FDA pauses authorization for last remaining COVID-19 monoclonal antibody ...
  13. Schumer pledges to keep senators in Washington until rail deal is done
  14. Senate conservatives press McConnell to punt on omnibus
  15. Former associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz sentenced to 11 years in prison
  16. Why the Oath Keepers guilty verdicts are bad news for others facing charges 
  17. Rail strike bill is rare rift between Democrats, unions
  18. Mortgage rates fall again after Fed chair signals slower interest rate hikes
Load more

Video

See all Video