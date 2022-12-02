trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

City of Uvalde sues DA, seeking records on shooting

by Julia Shapero - 12/02/22 2:42 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 12/02/22 2:42 PM ET
FILE – Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. The city of Uvalde sued the local prosecutor’s office Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 seeking access to records and other investigative materials on the May shooting at the elementary school, highlighting ongoing tensions over the slow police response and resulting flow of information about the rampage. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

The city of Uvalde sued the local district attorney on Thursday for records related to her investigation into the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School earlier this year, multiple outlets reported.

The city asked the court to compel Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell to turn over investigative records and materials from law enforcement agencies about the shooting. 

The petition claims that the city of Uvalde needs the records for its own investigation into law enforcement’s delayed 77-minute response to the shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead.

“The Uvalde community has waited entirely too long for answers and transparency with regard to the Robb Elementary shooting incident,” the city said in a statement, per ABC News.

Thursday’s lawsuit comes after the families of the victims filed a $27 billion class action lawsuit against the city, several law enforcement agencies and the Uvalde school district earlier this week. 

The families’ lawsuit argued that the agencies “fundamentally strayed” from the established protocols for an active shooter in their response.

“In total, three hundred and seventy-six law enforcement were on hand and not one complied with the absolutely mandatory requirement that they immediately distract, isolate and neutralize the active shooter,” the lawsuit said.

Tags Christina Mitchell Lawsuit Robb Elementary uvalde Uvalde investigation Uvalde police Uvalde school shooting

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  2. From haute cuisine to hate cuisine: Why Republicans are finally taking aim at ...
  3. Teenage canvasser for Warnock shot in Georgia
  4. Why are so many people sick right now?
  5. Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
  6. Florida lawmakers consider move to reverse stripping Disney of self-governing ...
  7. Senate rejects proposal to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave
  8. Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights ...
  9. Biden’s first state dinner draws famous faces
  10. Obama mocks Herschel Walker over werewolf, vampire talk
  11. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  12. House GOP centrists: ‘Put posturing aside’ and back McCarthy Speakership
  13. Pentagon unveils new nuclear stealth bomber after years of secrecy
  14. Trump grasps the importance of the National Archives to democracy. Why don’t ...
  15. Florida pulls $2B worth of investments from BlackRock over ESG investment after ...
  16. In college admissions, ‘test-optional’ is the new normal
  17. ‘You ought to be ashamed’: 82-year-old Alabama woman says arrest over $77 ...
  18. Five reasons why the Georgia Senate runoff matters
Load more

Video

See all Video