trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi killing

by Julia Shapero - 12/06/22 6:32 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 12/06/22 6:32 PM ET
Mohammed bin Salman
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia takes his seat ahead of a working lunch at the G20 Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP)

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

U.S. District Judge John Bates ruled that Crown Prince Mohammed is entitled to head-of-state immunity, deferring to the determination made last month by the State Department.

Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018 on Crown Prince Mohammed’s order, U.S. intelligence determined. Khashoggi’s fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, filed suit against the crown prince in U.S. court in 2020.

In the wake of the State Department’s determination, Cengiz has argued that Crown Prince Mohammed, who was made Saudi prime minister just days before the U.S. government was set to file its statement of interest in the case, sought to manipulate the court.

However, Bates chose to defer to the federal government’s mid-November determination, noting that the executive branch is responsible for foreign affairs and any other decision would “unduly interfere” with its responsibilities.

“Despite the Court’s uneasiness, then, with both the circumstances of bin Salman’s appointment and the credible allegations of his involvement in Khashoggi’s murder, the United States has informed the Court that he is immune, and bin Salman is therefore ‘entitled to head of state immunity … while he remains in office,’” Bates said in Tuesday’s filing.

The State Department similarly expressed misgivings about Khashoggi’s murder in its determination last month that Crown Prince Mohammed was legally immune.

“In making this immunity determination, the Department of State takes no view on the merits of the present suit and reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of the heinous murder of Jamal Khashoggi,” the department said in a court filing.

Tags Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hatice Cengiz Hatice Cengiz Jamal Khashoggi Jamal Khashoggi John Bates Mohammed bin Salman Mohammed bin Salman Prince saudi arabia state department

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Live results: Georgia Senate Runoff
  2. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
  3. Democrats make major concession on vaccine mandate
  4. Rail workers warn of exodus after Congress forces through deal
  5. McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution ...
  6. Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud
  7. Here’s who is on Time’s 2022 Person of the Year shortlist
  8. Supreme Court declines to take up 2020 case against Dominion, Facebook
  9. Senate Democrats seek 51st vote — and some breathing room — in Georgia ...
  10. McConnell pans proposals to add marijuana, permitting provisions to defense ...
  11. Trump complicates GOP position as party of the Constitution
  12. Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution
  13. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  14. Fox’s Stuart Varney: Trump ‘losing iron grip’ on GOP
  15. Trump special counsel subpoenas officials in three states for communications
  16. Attack on North Carolina substation spotlights electric grid’s vulnerability ...
  17. What the data actually say about assault weapons
  18. Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ
Load more

Video

See all Video