Two women allege AirTags made it easier for them to be stalked, harassed

Two women filed a class-action lawsuit against Apple on Monday, claiming that its AirTags made it easier for them to be stalked and harassed.

The women alleged that Apple was aware of the AirTag’s potential use for stalking but dismissed those concerns, claiming that its product was “stalker-proof.”

Apple’s AirTag, a quarter-sized tracking beacon, was released in April 2021 with the intention of helping customers locate their personal belongings. However, the women say that it has also been used to track unsuspecting individuals.

“What separates the AirTag from any competitor product is its unparalleled accuracy, ease of use (it fits seamlessly into Apple’s existing suite of products), and affordability,” the lawsuit noted. “With a price point of just $29, it has become the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers.”

Lauren Hughes, one of the women suing Apple, was in the process of moving out of fear of her stalker when she received a notification on her phone that an AirTag was traveling in her vicinity. She eventually found an AirTag on her car, according to the lawsuit.

After Hughes moved, her stalker posted a picture of her new neighborhood on social media, which included a tag that suggested they had placed another AirTag.

The other woman suing Apple, who remained anonymous, found an AirTag in her child’s backpack. The finding came in the wake of a contentious divorce, in which her former spouse continued to harass her. After she attempted to disable the device, another appeared, according to the lawsuit.

In response to concerns about AirTags, Apple developed notifications, like the one Hughes received, to make individuals aware of AirTags that are moving with them. However, the feature can only be used on Apple products running on iOS 14.5 or later, and there is no analogous system for Android users, the lawsuit noted.