trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB funding

by John Kruzel - 12/15/22 1:45 PM ET
by John Kruzel - 12/15/22 1:45 PM ET
Supreme Court
iStock

More than three dozen attorneys general from red and blue states on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to agree to decide the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Board’s (CFPB) funding structure.

The separate coalitions of Republican and Democratic state AGs urged the court to take up the case for sharply contrasting reasons.

Led by West Virginia, a group of 16 red states want the justices to affirm a lower-court decision that said the CFPB’s funding structure usurps Congress’s power over appropriations.

“Attaching the spending power directly to Congress — including power over agencies’ budgets — makes the federal government more accountable to the States,” the Republican attorneys general said in an amicus brief.

A blue-state brief signed by Washington, D.C., New York and 20 other states backs the Biden administration’s request that the Supreme Court reverse the lower court ruling.

The CFPB, which enforces consumer financial laws, was formed by the Dodd–Frank Wall Street reform law after the 2008 financial crisis and receives its funding, which totaled around $596 million last year, from the Federal Reserve.

In October, a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit said the CFPB’s funding scheme violates the Constitution’s Appropriations Clause, which establishes Congress’s power of the purse.

The Biden administration’s petition for Supreme Court review said Congress’s decision to fund the CFPB through annual transfers by the Federal Reserve was a valid use of its appropriations power.

The 5th Circuit and U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit have issued conflicting rulings on the issue, increasing the likelihood of the Supreme Court’s review.

The case is Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. Community Financial Services Association of America.

Tags

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  2. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  3. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  4. GOP tempers flare as McCarthy pans McConnell’s spending strategy
  5. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  6. The question Republicans dare not ask: Will Trump drop out of the 2024 ...
  7. Seven scenarios for McCarthy’s Speakership vote — ranked least to most ...
  8. Peter Thiel calls midterms ‘not merely disastrous but also depressing’ for ...
  9. These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill
  10. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  11. Trump special counsel has subpoenaed officials in these 7 battleground states
  12. House passes bill setting vote on Puerto Rico political status
  13. National Archives releases thousands of JFK assassination records
  14. Musk says he’s taking legal action over Twitter account that tracks his jet
  15. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  16. Trump says he’d ban government from labeling speech as misinformation
  17. Democrats mull alternative to South Carolina amid divisions over ...
  18. The Memo: New controversies deepen GOP’s ‘extremist’ problem
Load more

Video

See all Video