Feds have gained access to emails from Trump allies, Perry, Eastman, unsealed order reveals

Federal investigators have obtained access to email accounts from several key Trump allies, including Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and Trump attorney John Eastman.

The revelation came after a judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted a request from the government to partially unseal a memorandum and order from June and a memorandum opinion from September.

The government had previously requested that they be sealed at the time. Investigators obtained about 130,000 documents through their June search warrants.

The records obtained include 37 documents consisting of email exchanges and attachments that Perry had with Eastman and former Justice Department officials Jeffrey Clark and Ken Klukowski.

Investigators also obtained 331 versions of an outline of Clark’s autobiography in September.

A “filter” team for the government first obtained the records they requested to search for instances of attorney-client privilege or work-product protections. They were given to the investigative team after Chief Judge Beryl Howell ruled they were not protected materials.

The DOJ has previously searched Eastman, Perry and Clark’s cell phones as part of its criminal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and general efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has said that Perry was “directly involved” in efforts to make Clark the attorney general to assist with efforts to overturn the election results.