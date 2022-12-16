trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Feds have gained access to emails from Trump allies, Perry, Eastman, unsealed order reveals

by Jared Gans - 12/16/22 5:04 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/16/22 5:04 PM ET

Federal investigators have obtained access to email accounts from several key Trump allies, including Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and Trump attorney John Eastman. 

The revelation came after a judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted a request from the government to partially unseal a memorandum and order from June and a memorandum opinion from September. 

The government had previously requested that they be sealed at the time. Investigators obtained about 130,000 documents through their June search warrants. 

The records obtained include 37 documents consisting of email exchanges and attachments that Perry had with Eastman and former Justice Department officials Jeffrey Clark and Ken Klukowski. 

Investigators also obtained 331 versions of an outline of Clark’s autobiography in September. 

A “filter” team for the government first obtained the records they requested to search for instances of attorney-client privilege or work-product protections. They were given to the investigative team after Chief Judge Beryl Howell ruled they were not protected materials. 

The DOJ has previously searched Eastman, Perry and Clark’s cell phones as part of its criminal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and general efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has said that Perry was “directly involved” in efforts to make Clark the attorney general to assist with efforts to overturn the election results.

Tags Department of Justice Jeffrey Clark Jeffrey Clark John Eastman John Eastman Ken Klukowski Scott Perry Scott Perry unsealed documents

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day
  2. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in
  3. McCarthy says 5 GOP opponents have not moved
  4. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  5. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  6. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  7. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  8. Social Security COLA increase to be announced Thursday: Here’s what we know
  9. Trump blasts polling that shows DeSantis surging: ‘Leading by a lot’ in ...
  10. The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
  11. NC Supreme Court strikes down voter ID constitutional amendment
  12. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  13. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  14. Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
  15. Why state governments are banning TikTok
  16. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
  17. Feds have gained access to emails from Trump allies, Perry, Eastman, unsealed ...
  18. Senate GOP faces politics vs. policy battle on marijuana
Load more

Video

See all Video