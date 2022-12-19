trending:

Court Battles

Harvey Weinstein found guilty in second sex crimes trial

by Julia Mueller - 12/19/22 7:38 PM ET
harvey weinstein

A Los Angeles jury on Monday found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape in his second criminal trial, multiple outlets reported.

The 70-year-old Weinstein was found guilty of rape and other sexual crimes, according to the Los Angeles Times.  

The jury hung on a number of other counts related to a Jane Doe 2 and Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) — and Weinstein was acquitted of sexual battery against a Jane Doe 3. The women said Weinstein assaulted them between 2005 and 2013.

Weinstein had pleaded not guilty to the seven total charges against him, and the jury deliberated for more than nine days, The Associated Press reported.  

The former movie producer and high-profile Hollywood figure is serving out a 23-year prison sentence for a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape in New York City. 

The news of allegations against Weinstein a few years ago helped spur the #MeToo movement, as more women spoke out about sexual and gender-based violence.  

“It is time for the defendant’s reign of terror to end. … It is time for the kingmaker to be brought to justice,” said Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez said in the prosecution’s closing argument, according to the AP.

If convicted, Weinstein could face 60 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles next year.

