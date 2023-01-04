Court rules First Amendment protected teacher who brought MAGA hat to training

A federal appeals court panel ruled in favor of a teacher who brought a “Make America Great Again” hat to teacher trainings, determining it was protected under the First Amendment.

The three-judge panel ruled that a Vancouver, Wash., public school principal did not have a legitimate administrative interest in preventing Eric Dodge, a sixth grade science teacher, from bringing the hat to a cultural sensitivity and racial bias training, because it did not create a disruption.

“While some of the training attendees may have been outraged or offended by Dodge’s political expression, no evidence of actual or tangible disruption to school operations has been presented,” Judge Danielle Forrest wrote. “Political speech is the quintessential example of protected speech, and it is inherently controversial.”

Forrest was appointed by former President Trump, and the two judges who joined the decision were appointed by Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

Dodge had brought the hat to the teachers-only training, which took place the week before the 2019-2020 school year, and placed it on the table in front of him or on top of his backpack.

The school’s principal, Caroline Garrett, asked Dodge to use “better judgment” after receiving complaints from the training facilitator and a few participants.

After again bringing the hat to a training the next day, Dodge alleged Garrett admonished him using profanity, also calling him a racist and homophobe while telling Dodge she did not want him wearing the hat “period.” In court documents, Garrett disputed using profanity or raising her voice during the conversation.

Dodge proceeded to file a harassment complaint with the school district, which was later dismissed, although the district asked Garrett to resign as principal and allowed Dodge to transfer schools.



Dodge proceeded to file a suit in federal court against the school district, Garrett and Janae Gomes, the district’s chief human resources officer, alleging they retaliated against him in violation of his free speech rights.

The lower court had granted summary judgment in favor of the district and both Garrett and Gomes.

The appeals court ruling, which was filed on Dec. 29, determined that Dodge’s hat was protected speech. The panel affirmed the lower court’s ruling that the district and Gomes were not liable but allowed claims against Garrett to move forward, determining sufficient evidence exists for a jury to consider whether the principal violated the teacher’s constitutional rights.

“It was patently unreasonable for Principal Garrett to believe that she could restrict Dodge’s speech to quell what was, in reality, nothing more than the natural effect that disfavored political speech often has on those with different viewpoints,” the court ruled, also noting that Garrett had defended allowing a Black Lives Matter poster to hang in the school library and had a Bernie Sanders bumper sticker on her own car.

The Hill has reached out to Dodge and Garrett’s attorneys for comment.

Mick McFarland, who represents the school district and Gomes, said they were pleased with the court’s ruling.

“Ms. Gomes and [Evergreen Public Schools] have from the outset of this litigation denied having taken any adverse action against Mr. Dodge,” McFarland said. “In fact, Ms. Gomes worked tirelessly to assist Mr. Dodge navigate his complicated employment and health benefit situation.”