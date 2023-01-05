trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Partner of fallen Capitol Officer Sicknick sues Trump, rioters involved in assault

by Julia Shapero - 01/05/23 8:38 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/05/23 8:38 PM ET
UPI Photo

The partner of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who died after responding to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, sued former President Trump and two rioters charged with assaulting Sicknick.

Sandra Garza, Sicknick’s longtime partner, argued in Thursday’s court filing that Trump and the two rioters, Julian Khater and George Tanios, are “directly and vicariously liable” for Sicknick’s death. The filing of the suit comes just one day before the two year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot.

“As a direct result of the attack by Defendants Khater and Tanios and others— which Defendant Trump instigated—Officer Sicknick suffered physical injuries,” the lawsuit said. “The following day, on January 7, 2021, Officer Sicknick tragically died.”

“All that transpired on January 6th—including the actions taken by Defendants Trump, Khater, and Tanios—played a significant role in the medical condition that led to Officer Sicknick’s death the following day,” it continued.

Khater pleaded guilty in September to assaulting three police officers, including Sicknick, with a chemical spray amid the Capitol riot. Tanios, who reportedly passed the chemical spray to Khater, took a plea deal in July over charges related to the Jan. 6 attack.

Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes. The lawsuit seeks $30 million in damages from Trump and the two rioters and alleges wrongful death.

Garza also accused Trump and the two rioters of engaging in a conspiracy to block the official certification of the 2020 election, assault or aiding and abetting assault, and rioting or inciting a riot.

“Defendant Trump intentionally riled up the crowd and directed and encouraged a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol and attack those who opposed them,” the lawsuit argued.

“The violence that followed, and the injuries that violence caused, including the injuries sustained by Officer Sicknick and his eventual death, were reasonable and foreseeable consequences of Defendant Trump’s words and conduct.”

Trump has not been criminally charged in relation to the Jan. 6 riot. The House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol unveiled criminal referrals in December and recommended that the Department of Justice investigate the former president for inciting an insurrection. The DOJ is also conducting its own investigation.

Tags Brian Sicknick Brian Sicknick Capitol Police Donald Trump George Tanios Jan. 6 Capitol riot Julian Khater Sandra Garza Sandra Garza

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy, opponents inch toward deal to end Speakership fight
  2. House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time
  3. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  4. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tells Boebert ‘get real’ during contentious ...
  5. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  6. Democrat Mary Peltola open to forming coalition majority with Republicans
  7. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  8. Gaetz votes for Trump for Speaker on 7th ballot
  9. Democratic leaders urging rank-and-file to remain in Washington to vote against ...
  10. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  11. Ukrainian citizen uprising is the war Russia didn’t see coming
  12. Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in ...
  13. Lawmakers say McCarthy Speaker fight portends debt ceiling crisis
  14. The cashless future is here. So is Big Brother.
  15. Stabenow to retire, creating GOP pickup opportunity in Michigan 
  16. Omar trolls McCarthy with ‘Goodfellas’ reference 
  17. Hobbs hits the ground running in pivotal year for Arizona water
  18. House Speaker election coverage: Chamber narrowly votes to adjourn for day
Load more

Video

See all Video