trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Federal judge orders Trump to provide name of private investigators in document search

by Jared Gans - 01/06/23 10:51 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 01/06/23 10:51 AM ET

A federal judge has ordered attorneys for former President Trump to provide the government with the names of the private investigators he hired to search for classified documents at his properties.

Trump’s attorneys had hired the investigators last fall after a federal judge urged them to find out whether there were other classified documents in Trump’s possession after a previous search at his Mar-a-Lago home where classified materials were discovered.

Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times on Thursday that Chief Judge Beryl Howell from the Federal District Court in Washington, D.C., issued the order on Wednesday. 

The Washington Post first reported last month that Trump’s legal team had hired an outside group to search at least two of his properties after a federal judge asked them to ensure they fully complied with a subpoena issued in May from the Justice Department (DOJ). 

At least two documents with classified markings were found at a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Fla., not far from Mar-a-Lago, during the search. 

A grand jury first issued a subpoena in May to request that Trump provide any classified documents he still had to the National Archives and Record Administration. Trump’s legal team provided additional documents the next month, but the FBI searched his Florida property at Mar-a-Lago in August after it obtained evidence that other classified documents remained there. 

The FBI recovered hundreds of classified and sensitive documents at Mar-a-Lago. 

The Times reported Thursday that the order to reveal the names of those who conducted the search at other properties appears to be a step toward the DOJ asking them about the efforts they took.

The other properties include Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J., and Trump Tower in New York, the Times reported.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel in November to oversee the investigations into the documents that were found at Mar-a-Lago and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, including the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The Hill has reached out to Trump’s office for comment.

Tags classified documents Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago private investigator sensitive documents Trump Documents

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Speaker vote: McCarthy picks up multiple holdout votes on 12th ballot
  2. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  3. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  4. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  5. Trump’s clout takes hit from Speaker’s fight
  6. Gaetz says he ‘will resign’ if Democrats help elect a moderate Republican ...
  7. The Memo: Chip Roy seizes his moment
  8. Watch live: House meets for fourth day of Speaker votes
  9. House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time
  10. Americans wonder: What’s wrong with Kevin McCarthy?
  11. NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game, modifies playoffs
  12. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — McCarthy crawls toward Speakership
  13. Audio captures Damar Hamlin emergency response: ‘We’re going to need ...
  14. House Democrats, one GOP lawmaker mark Jan. 6 attack
  15. Democrats worry over potential of retirements in Senate
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Speaker deal slowly coming together
  17. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  18. McCarthy, opponents inch toward deal to end Speakership fight
Load more

Video

See all Video