trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Supreme Court declines to hear long shot 2020 election case

by TheHill.com - 01/09/23 1:36 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 01/09/23 1:36 PM ET

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a Utah man’s long shot case challenging the 2020 election results and demanding the removal of nearly 400 federal officials.

Lower courts previously dismissed the case brought by Raland Brunson — who represented himself — for lack of jurisdiction, but Brunson appealed to the justices and demanded the removal of President Biden, Vice President Harris, former Vice President Mike Pence and hundreds of lawmakers who did not object to the certification of the electoral votes.

Brunson’s appeal garnered attention from right-wing figures like former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R), who falsely suggested last month in his newsletter that the justices had agreed to hear the case “appropriately” on the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

The justices instead on Friday considered whether to hear the case in their closed-door conference, with four justices needed for the case to move forward.

They ultimately decided not to do so in an order made public on Monday, which came without surprise after the federal government previously waived its right to file a response to the justices.

Brunson’s case argued that 291 House lawmakers and 94 senators violated their oaths of office by refusing to further investigate unfounded claims of mass electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

He had asked for $2.905 billion tax-free in damages and a removal of the officials from office.

“The petition was denied. We will now make our next move. A petition for reconsideration. Hang in their everyone,” Brunson wrote on Facebook following the decision.

Tags 2020 election claims Biden Joe Biden Mike Huckabee Mike Pence Supreme Court

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  2. DeSantis is GOP’s early front-runner. That could be a problem
  3. Trump calls for primary challengers to McConnell, GOP senators who vote with him
  4. Brazil’s democracy now facing its most crucial test: Will military intervene?
  5. Rogers says he regrets losing temper with Gaetz
  6. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  7. Georgia’s Fulton County grand jury completes investigation into Trump
  8. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace blasts Matt Gaetz as a ‘fraud’ for fundraising off ...
  9. Brazil’s Bolsonaro hospitalized in Florida with ‘severe’ abdominal ...
  10. Ethics watchdog files FEC complaint against George Santos
  11. The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that's a good thing
  12. Supreme Court declines to hear long shot 2020 election case
  13. Jeffries says McCarthy concessions to far-right members ‘just the ...
  14. Democrats brace for challenging Kentucky governor’s race
  15. Damar Hamlin raising funds for first responders, hospital
  16. Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and ...
  17. New England grapples with sky-high electricity rates as Ukraine war squeezes ...
  18. Think tank simulation predicts ‘heavy’ losses on all sides, including ...
Load more

Video

See all Video