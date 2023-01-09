Supreme Court declines to hear long shot 2020 election case

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a Utah man’s long shot case challenging the 2020 election results and demanding the removal of nearly 400 federal officials.

Lower courts previously dismissed the case brought by Raland Brunson — who represented himself — for lack of jurisdiction, but Brunson appealed to the justices and demanded the removal of President Biden, Vice President Harris, former Vice President Mike Pence and hundreds of lawmakers who did not object to the certification of the electoral votes.

Brunson’s appeal garnered attention from right-wing figures like former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R), who falsely suggested last month in his newsletter that the justices had agreed to hear the case “appropriately” on the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

The justices instead on Friday considered whether to hear the case in their closed-door conference, with four justices needed for the case to move forward.

They ultimately decided not to do so in an order made public on Monday, which came without surprise after the federal government previously waived its right to file a response to the justices.

Brunson’s case argued that 291 House lawmakers and 94 senators violated their oaths of office by refusing to further investigate unfounded claims of mass electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

He had asked for $2.905 billion tax-free in damages and a removal of the officials from office.

“The petition was denied. We will now make our next move. A petition for reconsideration. Hang in their everyone,” Brunson wrote on Facebook following the decision.