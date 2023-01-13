trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Trump Organization fined $1.6M in tax fraud case

by Julia Shapero - 01/13/23 10:19 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/13/23 10:19 AM ET

The Trump Organization was ordered to pay $1.6 million in fines on Friday, following its conviction last month for criminal tax fraud, according to The New York Times.

It was the maximum penalty former President Trump’s sprawling business organization could face for what prosecutors have described as a long-running scheme to evade taxes by providing perks to company executives.

Trump himself was not charged in the tax fraud case, although the Manhattan district attorney’s office argued throughout the trial that the former president and his family were “explicitly sanctioning tax fraud.”

Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was sentenced to five months in jail on Tuesday for his role in the tax fraud scheme. Weisselberg served as key witness in the monthlong trial after accepting a plea deal in August.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization reportedly argued for a lesser penalty on Friday, accusing Weisselberg of being the lone actor in the scheme, as they did throughout the trial. 

However, Judge Juan Merchan sided with the prosecutors, who argued for the full fine despite acknowledging that it “may have limited impact on a multibillion corporation,” according to the Times.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement that Friday’s sentencing represents a “significant chapter” in his ongoing investigation into Trump and his businesses.

“While corporations can’t serve jail time, this consequential conviction and sentencing serves as a reminder to corporations and executives that you cannot defraud tax authorities and get away with it,” Bragg added.

Trump and three of his adult children are currently facing a separate civil lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), who has accused the family of manipulating property values to secure investments, as well as tax and loan benefits. The case is set to head to trial in October.

Updated at 10:42 a.m.

Tags Allen Weisselberg Allen Weisselberg Alvin Bragg Donald Trump Letitia James tax fraud Trump Trump Organization

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Another House Republican calls for George Santos to resign
  2. Youngkin’s political brand at risk after GOP losses in Virginia
  3. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  4. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  5. GOP divided in rush to impeach Mayorkas
  6. McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment
  7. Transgender youth health care bans have a new target: adults
  8. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  9. Trump Organization fined $1.6M in tax fraud case
  10. Paul Ryan: Trump is a ‘proven loser’
  11. Sanders bans ‘Latinx’ on first day as Arkansas governor
  12. McCarthy amplifies vow to keep Schiff, Swalwell off Intel Committee
  13. Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in ...
  14. Mega Millions: These numbers have been drawn the most since the last jackpot
  15. Democrats deliver as Republicans dither
  16. GOP divisions over Social Security, Medicare cuts forecast tough fights ahead
  17. Democrats in tough spot with Biden classified documents
  18. Can you increase your odds at the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?
Load more

Video

See all Video