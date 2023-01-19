READ: The Supreme Court report on the leaked Dobbs decision
The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated it has not yet identified the source of the leak of a draft opinion that showed the court voting in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade’s abortion protections.
In the public report detailing the investigation into the May leak of the draft Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization opinion, the court said it has conducted interviews with almost 100 employees and forensic analysis.
Read the full report below.
