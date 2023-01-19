trending:

Court Battles

READ: The Supreme Court report on the leaked Dobbs decision

by The Hill Staff - 01/19/23 2:45 PM ET
FILE – Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. In courtrooms across America, defendants get additional prison time for crimes that juries found they didn’t commit. The Supreme Court is being asked, again, to put an end to the practice.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated it has not yet identified the source of the leak of a draft opinion that showed the court voting in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade’s abortion protections.

In the public report detailing the investigation into the May leak of the draft Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization opinion, the court said it has conducted interviews with almost 100 employees and forensic analysis.

Read the full report below.

