trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general

by Julia Shapero - 01/20/23 11:43 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/20/23 11:43 AM ET

Former President Trump withdrew his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday, after he and his legal team were ordered to pay more than $900,000 on Thursday for repeatedly filing “frivolous” lawsuits.

U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who also served as the presiding judge in Trump’s case against James, pointed to the lawsuit in Thursday’s order as an example of the former president’s “pattern of misusing the courts to serve political purposes.”

After James filed a civil lawsuit against Trump and his three adult children in September over allegations of business fraud, the former president responded by suing the New York attorney general in November. 

Trump claimed that James “abused her position as Attorney General for the State of New York to pursue a vendetta” against him.

In her lawsuit, James accused Trump and his children of falsely inflating and deflating property values to obtain investments and tax and loan benefits, following a three-year investigation into the former president’s business practices.

Middlebrooks noted in Thursday’s order that he had previously warned Trump and his lawyers that the lawsuit had “all the telltale signs of being both vexatious and frivolous.”

“Mr. Trump is a prolific and sophisticated litigant who is repeatedly using the courts to seek revenge on political adversaries,” the judge noted in the scathing, 46-page order. “He is the mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process.”

Tags Donald Middlebrooks Donald Trump Letitia James Letitia James New York attorney General

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  2. Santos getting icy reception from House GOP
  3. Tensions between Musk, Democrats flare with Trump’s expected return to Twitter
  4. Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United ...
  5. Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling
  6. US decides against sending tanks to Ukraine in aid package
  7. Can you use an expired at-home COVID-19 test?
  8. Zeldin: District support for Santos ‘cratering’
  9. Trump: ‘Under no circumstances’ should Republicans cut Social Security or ...
  10. Trump is heavy favorite in GOP 2024 primary: poll
  11. Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest ...
  12. Watch live: White House press briefing
  13. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  14. Six takeaways from House committee assignments so far
  15. Trump calls for jailing journalists who broke Supreme Court’s draft abortion ...
  16. Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general
  17. Three active duty US Marines charged for participation in Jan. 6 riot
  18. Big spender Biden to blame for inflation and coming debt ceiling brawl 
Load more

Video

See all Video