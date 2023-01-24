trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Judge upholds Whole Foods’s firing of workers who wore Black Lives Matter masks 

by Zach Schonfeld - 01/24/23 10:13 AM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 01/24/23 10:13 AM ET
coronavirus COVID-19 amazon whole foods ware house 2 reduce delivery orders popular quarantine
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday tossed a lawsuit from three former Whole Foods employees alleging the grocery chain unlawfully retaliated against them for opposing a workplace ban on Black Lives Matter masks.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs granted summary judgment in favor of Whole Foods, finding it didn’t treat the workers differently than similarly situated ones who violated its dress code policy when the chain stepped up enforcement in mid-2020.

“This holding is not about the importance of the Black Lives Matter message, the value of Plaintiffs’ advocacy in wearing the masks, the valor of their speaking out against what they perceived to be discrimination in their workplace, or the quality of Whole Foods’ decision-making,” ruled Burroughs, an Obama-appointed judge.

“It is about whether the record can support three retaliation claims under Title VII,” she continued. “Here, the Court finds that no reasonable jury could conclude by a preponderance of the evidence that Whole Foods’ reasons for Plaintiffs’ terminations were pretextual and motivated by discriminatory animus.”

Many Whole Foods employees began wearing Black Lives Matter masks following the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, violating the company’s dress code, which prohibits clothing containing any visible messages or slogans unless it was branded with Whole Foods’s logo.

The disputes gained significant media attention, and a group of employees who wore the masks filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Amazon-owned business in July 2020.

Burroughs previously dismissed nearly all of their claims in a ruling later upheld by an appeals panel, but she left alive one claim of unlawful retaliation brought by a former employee at a Cambridge, Mass., store.

Monday’s order tossed out that claim, which was augmented by two additional claims of retaliation by former Whole Foods workers in New Jersey and California.

Prior to their firings, the three employees had either filed legal complaints or threatened to do so, conducted press interviews bashing Whole Foods’ dress code or led employee protests against the policy.

They argued Whole Foods unlawfully retaliated against them for the protected conduct, in part noting that Whole Foods deviated from its normal termination procedures by involving senior executives.

“Plaintiffs have not identified any similarly situated employee who violated the dress code policy in a similar manner during this time and was treated differently than Plaintiffs,” Burroughs ruled. “The evidence demonstrates only that Whole Foods did not strenuously enforce the dress code policy until mid-2020, and that when it increased enforcement, it did so uniformly.”

Tags

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home
  2. Trump leads Biden in hypothetical 2024 match-up: poll
  3. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  4. Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study ...
  5. Democrats itch for fight with GOP on expelling lawmakers from committees
  6. Human microchip implants take center stage
  7. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  8. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  9. Santos claims he was target of assassination attempt in new video
  10. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  11. The truth about Biden’s document debacle: He didn’t ‘self-report’
  12. Democrats express alarm over Biden classified docs: ‘I’m very concerned’
  13. Russia’s war in Ukraine pushes Doomsday Clock to closest point to midnight in ...
  14. Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
  15. ChatGPT passes Wharton Business School test: research paper  
  16. The George Santos malignancy
  17. Noem says cell phone was hacked, blames Jan. 6 panel
  18. Gallego: Senate’s 60-vote rule ‘a tool of obstruction’
Load more

Video

See all Video