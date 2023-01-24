trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Trump drops another lawsuit against New York attorney general

by Zach Schonfeld - 01/24/23 3:54 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 01/24/23 3:54 PM ET

Former President Trump on Tuesday dropped a second lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) that sought to block her investigations into him and his businesses.

Trump’s and James’s attorneys indicated in a one-page filing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit that they agreed to end the former president’s suit.

When reached for comment, Trump attorney Alina Habba said, “This appeal was voluntarily withdrawn for strategic purposes.”

Trump had argued James was acting against him in bad faith for political reasons, but a federal district judge dismissed the matter in May, allowing the investigation to continue.

James’s investigation culminated in September with a long-awaited $250 million civil lawsuit against Trump and his three adult children over allegations of business fraud.

The suit alleges the former president’s operation for years manipulated property values for loan and tax benefits.

James then sought access to documents related to Trump’s personal trust, but the former president in November attempted to block access by filing a separate suit against her.

Trump’s attorneys voluntarily dismissed that lawsuit on Friday.

But Friday’s dismissal was made without prejudice, meaning Trump’s attorneys can refile the same claim again. Tuesday’s filing, meanwhile, was made with prejudice.

Trump has denounced James’s efforts as a witch hunt, claiming she has pursued a vendetta against him to demolish his political standing.

“I am pleased that Donald Trump has withdrawn both of his pending actions against my office. As we have shown all along, we have a legitimate legal case against him and his organization, and we cannot be bullied or dissuaded from pursuing it,” James said in a statement.

Tags Donald Trump Letitia James Letitia James Trump investigations

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  2. Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study ...
  3. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  4. Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home
  5. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  6. Trump leads Biden in hypothetical 2024 match-up: poll
  7. Human microchip implants take center stage
  8. Democrats itch for fight with GOP on expelling lawmakers from committees
  9. Georgia DA notes ‘imminent’ charging decisions in seeking to shield grand ...
  10. Senators bewildered by Pence classified document revelation
  11. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  12. Trump drops another lawsuit against New York attorney general
  13. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  14. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  15. The truth about Biden’s document debacle: He didn’t ‘self-report’
  16. Ticketmaster takes heat from senators, witnesses over its power
  17. It’s the tuition, stupid
  18. Biden set to make U-turn on tanks to Ukraine amid mounting pressure
Load more

Video

See all Video