trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Judge orders video of attack on Paul Pelosi to be released

by Jared Gans - 01/26/23 9:59 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 01/26/23 9:59 AM ET
Paul Pelosi
Greg Nash
Paul Pelosi arrives for a ceremony in Statuary Hall on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 to unveil a portrait of his wife Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

A judge has ruled that video of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), should be released following a motion from several news organizations, according to multiple reports. 

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy ruled on Wednesday that the evidence against the alleged attacker, David DePape, should be publicly released, siding with the outlets in ruling that it should be available to the public. 

NBC News reported that the evidence set to be released includes body camera footage that was captured by the officer who responded to the attack at the Pelosis’ address, the 911 call that Paul Pelosi made, parts of an interview that the police had with DePape and security video of the break-in that Capitol Police recorded. 

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, however, had argued in court that publishing the video would distort the facts of the case, and the office and DePape’s defense team both argued it could “irreparably harm” his right to a fair trial, the outlets reported. 

But Murphy noted in his ruling that the footage was already played at a preliminary hearing last month, attorney Thomas Burke, who represented the organizations suing for disclosure, told The New York Times

The evidence could be released as soon as Thursday. 

Prosecutors allege that DePape broke into the Pelosis’ home in late October looking for the then-Speaker, who was not home at the time. DePape allegedly asked “Where’s Nancy?” to Paul Pelosi after he broke in. 

DePape allegedly struck Paul Pelosi with a hammer and severely injured him. Pelosi needed to receive surgery for a skull fracture and also received injuries to his arm and hand. 

The outlets that sued over the records are the Times, The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, The Associated Press, The San Francisco Chronicle, The Press Democrat, CNN, Fox News, NBC, ABC, CBS and KQED, which is an NPR member station in San Francisco. 

DePape has pleaded not guilty to six charges, including attempted murder.

Tags Nancy Pelosi paul pelosi attack public disclosure San Francisco DA

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  2. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  3. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  4. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  5. Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says
  6. NJ Democrat rips return of indoor smoking to House 
  7. Pompeo accuses Schiff of leaking classified information 
  8. 2024 will mark 20 years since Republicans last won the popular vote. Can they ...
  9. Republicans tap McCormick to oust Sen. Casey in 2024 Pennsylvania race
  10. Santos loans deepen questions around campaign finances
  11. Schiff jumps into California Senate race
  12. The Memo: Trump hits the road after lackluster campaign launch
  13. Treasury tells Comer to wait on decision on possible Hunter Biden bank records
  14. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  15. Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges 
  16. Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
  17. 5 key players in the Biden document controversy
  18. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
Load more

Video

See all Video