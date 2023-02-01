trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Judge grants DOJ request to block Bankman-Fried from contacting employees, using encrypted messaging apps

by Julia Shapero - 02/01/23 5:24 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/01/23 5:24 PM ET
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried arrives for an appearance at Manhattan federal court Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

A district judge granted a request from the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to block FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from contacting current and former employees and using encrypted messaging apps as conditions of his release.

New York District Judge Lewis Kaplan set a hearing for next Tuesday to discuss the terms of Bankman-Fried’s release, but agreed to DOJ’s conditions in the meantime.

Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern Distirct of New York, had asked the court to update Bankman-Fried’s bail conditions on Friday amid concerns about witness tampering. 

The former head of the crypto trading platform reportedly contacted an individual last month with “firsthand knowledge” about his actions during the November 2022 collapse of FTX, someone who could potentially serve as a government witness at trial. He also reached out to several other current and former FTX employees.

In his message to the potential witness, Bankman-Fried suggested that they “use each other as resources when possible, or at least vet things with each other,” which Williams argued appeared to be an effort to influence the individual’s future testimony.

As a result, Williams asked the court to bar Bankman-Fried from contacting current and former employees at both FTX and his hedge fund Alameda Research. 

Judge Kaplan also granted Williams’s request to block the FTX founder from using encrypted or ephemeral messaging and calling platforms.

Bankman-Fried used both email and the encrypted messaging platform Signal to contact the potential witness and has a history of using automatic deletion functions on platforms like Signal and Slack, according to the attorney.

Tags DOJ FTX FTX FTX collapse Lewis Kaplan Sam Bankman-Fried

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  2. McCarthy leaves Biden meeting optimistic about debt talks
  3. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  4. House GOP advances resolution to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  5. House passes bill to end coronavirus-era telework policies for executive ...
  6. House Dems eye discharge petition as escape hatch on debt ceiling 
  7. GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
  8. Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff
  9. Trump-DeSantis rivalry approaches boiling point
  10. Republican House Oversight Committee disbands Subcommittee on Civil Rights and ...
  11. Frontier unveils all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
  12. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  13. College Board slammed over changes to African American studies course
  14. Five things from the Fed rate hike that raised eyebrows
  15. Five things to know about Nikki Haley as she prepares for 2024 race
  16. One dead, three injured in DC Metro shooting
  17. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
  18. Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments
Load more

Video

See all Video