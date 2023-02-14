Jan. 6 rioter pleads guilty to attacking former DC police officer with taser

A California man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to assaulting former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone with a taser during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Daniel Rodriguez, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of justice and assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon, as part of a plea deal on Tuesday. He faces up to 10 years in prison, per the estimated sentencing guidelines.

Rodriguez tased Fanone twice in the back of his neck, after the then-D.C. police officer was dragged into the crowd by rioters. Fanone suffered a minor heart attack and a traumatic brain injury in the attack and later resigned from the police force.

According to the Justice Department, Rodriguez also “conspired to stop, delay, and hinder Congress’s Certification of the Electoral College Vote as well as to prevent evidence from being used in the investigation of his and his co-conspirators’ activities.”

He and several others created a Telegram group chat called “Patriots 45 MAGA Gang” that coordinated their activities before, during and after the Jan. 6 riot, including stockpiling weapons and tactical gear.

Rodriguez is one of several rioters charged or sentenced with assaulting Fanone.

Kyle Young and Albuquerque Head were both sentenced last fall to more than seven years in prison for attacking the former D.C. officer, while Thomas Sibick has pleaded not guilty to assaulting Fanone and is currently awaiting trial.