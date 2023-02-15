trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Man lunges at Buffalo supermarket gunman during sentencing

by Julia Shapero - 02/15/23 11:02 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/15/23 11:02 AM ET

A man lunged at the 19-year-old who was convicted of killing 10 people at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket during his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, forcing officers to rush the gunman out of the courtroom.

Payton Gendron is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to state murder and domestic terrorism charges last November.

The man rushed at Gendron amid the impassioned testimony of Barbara Massey, the sister of Buffalo shooting victim Katherine Massey.

“My son called Kat ‘triple Black’ because she was so proud of her heritage,” Massey said. “My nephew said Kat was a saint among sinners. My sister Katherine Massey was a great person.”

“You going to come to our city and decide you don’t like Black people. Man, you don’t know a damn thing about Black people,” she added, speaking directly to Gendron at the hearing. “We’re human. … We never go to no neighborhoods and take people out.”

As Massey was speaking, a man came up behind her and lunged at Gendron. The 19-year-old was removed from the courtroom amid the commotion.

Gendron targeted the Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black Buffalo neighborhood in his May attack. All 10 victims of the shooting were Black.

Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan urged everyone to “conduct ourselves appropriately,” before bringing Gendron back into the courtroom.

“I understand that emotion, and I understand the anger, but we cannot have that in the courtroom,” Eagan added.

–Updated at 11:23 a.m.

Tags Buffalo Buffalo shooting Payton Gendron

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge denies Trump’s offer to give DNA in E. Jean Carroll case, calling it ...
  2. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  3. Trump attacks Haley on Medicare, Social Security cuts
  4. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  5. US intercepts four Russian warplanes near Alaska
  6. Distrust over GOP plans for Social Security, Medicare marks rocky start to ...
  7. Feinstein corrected by staffer about retirement announcement
  8. Haley calls for ‘mental competency tests’ for politicians over 75
  9. Club for Growth defends Rick Scott from McConnell’s ‘false attacks’
  10. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  11. US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report
  12. Special counsel alleges crime to compel testimony from Trump lawyer
  13. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  14. Haley calls for US to move on from ‘faded names of the past’
  15. China threatens ‘countermeasures’ against US entities over balloon’s ...
  16. Pence plots unusual legal strategy in fight against subpoena
  17. Michigan State student who survived high school shooting says system failed her
  18. Christie on potential DeSantis White House bid: ‘None of us really know who ...
Load more

Video

See all Video