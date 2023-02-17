trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Trump seeks to block past accusers from testifying in defamation trial

by Nick Robertson - 02/17/23 1:59 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 02/17/23 1:59 PM ET

Former President Donald Trump is asking the Southern District Court of New York to block two women who previously accused him of sexual assault from testifying in a defamation trial this spring.

Author E. Jean Carroll, who alleges Trump raped her in the 1990s, filed a defamation suit against the former president after he denied her allegation. The case is scheduled to go to trial in April.

Carroll intends to call Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds for the trial to testify against Trump. Both women came forward with allegations against him in 2016.

Stoynoff alleges that Trump sexually assaulted her while she was attempting to interview Trump and his wife for People Magazine in 2005. Leeds accused Trump of kissing and groping her while on a flight in the 1980s.

Trump’s lawyers argue that the witnesses should not be brought to trial because their allegations — which Trump denies — are unrelated to Carroll’s case.

The motion from Trump’s lawyers also seeks to prevent the use of the “Access Hollywood” tape from the trial, in which Trump was captured on a hot mic bragging about groping women.

Carroll’s lawyers say the two women’s testimony should be allowed because it “evidences Trump’s modus operandi of forcing himself on nonconsenting women.”

In their response, Carroll’s lawyers also seek to prevent Trump’s lawyers from asking questions relating to DNA at the trial. 

Carroll originally sought DNA from Trump and he refused; however, that changed last week when Trump offered a DNA sample in exchange for Carroll turning over additional documents to the court. A judge denied Trump’s offer, calling it a delay tactic and a ‘quid pro quo’.

Carroll filed a new, separate suit against Trump last November, following a new law in New York that enables sexual assault victims to sue their abusers after the statute of limitations had previously expired. Trump lawyers argue that the law violates the state’s constitution.

Tags E. Jean Carroll E. Jean Carroll sexual assault Trump

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  3. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  4. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  5. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  6. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  7. Jeffries visits border one day after McCarthy
  8. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  9. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  10. Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments
  11. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  12. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  13. Risk of shortfall raises stakes in Social Security fight
  14. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  15. Five times Microsoft’s new Bing chatbot made us question AI’s future  
  16. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  17. McCarthy tells Mayorkas to ‘stop lying’ about border
  18. Proud Boys leaders ask DOJ to help subpoena Trump
Load more

Video

See all Video