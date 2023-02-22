trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Supreme Court declines to block execution in Florida

by Julia Mueller - 02/22/23 6:52 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/22/23 6:52 PM ET
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
This June 30, 2020, file photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to block the execution of a man on death row in Florida after he argued that his death sentence was unconstitutional.

Donald Dillbeck, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in 1990, applied to the court for a stay of the execution and petitioned for a writ of certiorari, or review of the case, raising constitutional questions. The Supreme Court denied both.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed the death warrant for Dillbeck last month, and Dillbeck’s petition for a stay at the state level was denied.

Dillbeck was convicted of killing a woman in Tallahassee after he had escaped from custody while serving a separate life sentence for killing a deputy in 1979, according to the filing from the state of Florida

His attorneys argued that Dillbeck was entitled to an exemption from execution because of a neurobehavioral disorder associated with Prenatal Alcohol Exposure. They also asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on whether the Eighth Amendment requires a death sentence to be recommended by a unanimous jury — Dillbeck was sentenced in an 8-4 decision.

At the time he was sentenced, Florida required only a simple majority of the jury to recommend the death penalty. The threshold was raised to a unanimous jury in 2017 following a Supreme Court decision striking down part of the state’s capital punishment system.

Earlier this month, DeSantis proposed legislation to again update the state’s death penalty statute and bring down the bar for a death sentence to a supermajority.

Dillbeck’s execution by lethal injection has been scheduled for Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in Florida.

Tags Donald Dillbeck execution Florida Ron DeSantis Supreme Court

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  2. Trump attacks Georgia grand jury forewoman over media tour
  3. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  4. Putin ally fires back at Biden’s Poland speech with nuclear warning
  5. Justices puzzled as Supreme Court hears arguments over internet liability shield
  6. O’Reilly on Fox News lawsuit: ‘I would never sell out for ratings’
  7. DeSantis wades into foreign policy, Ukraine
  8. Democrats see security threat in McCarthy sending Jan. 6 video to Tucker Carlson
  9. Bennie Thompson rips McCarthy for giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 footage
  10. Trump accuses Biden administration of ‘indifference and betrayal’ in East ...
  11. Biden approval rating highest in almost a year: survey
  12. Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner subpoenaed in Jan. 6 probe: NYT
  13. Thirty organizations call for College Board CEO to resign over changes to AP ...
  14. Pentagon warning US military to avoid poppy seeds, citing effects on drug ...
  15. White House: GOP, Trump officials ‘laid the groundwork’ for loose railway ...
  16. DC’s Thursday high is forecast at 80, but NY’s is 49: Here’s why
  17. What Putin’s speech reveals about his plans in Ukraine
  18. Haley selling merch based off Don Lemon’s age comments
Load more

Video

See all Video