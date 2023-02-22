trending:

Court Battles

Steve Bannon’s ex-lawyers sue for nearly $500,000 in unpaid legal fees

by Lauren Sforza - 02/22/23 10:02 PM ET
Former Trump advisor Stephen Bannon speaks to reporters outside the E. Barrett Prettyman United States District Court House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, July 22, 2022 after being found guilty of two criminal contempt charges for failing to comply with a Congressional subpoena for the House Jan. 6 committee.

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon’s ex-lawyers are suing him for nearly half a million in unpaid legal fees, according to a complaint filed on Saturday.

Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP (DHC) represented Bannon in his fight against responding to a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks as well as other cases over a two year period, according to the complaint. The firm said in the complaint that in total, Bannon owed the firm $855,487.87, despite him agreeing to pay the firm for its legal services.

The complaint stated that he had only paid $375,000, which left the $480,487.87 that the firm is suing for.

The complaint stated that DHC represented Bannon from November 2020 to November 2022. The firm said in the complaint that it issued regular invoices to Bannon, to which he “never raised any objection” to.

“This action simply seeks payment of an outstanding bill for legal services rendered in the amount of $480,487.87, in addition to scheduling a hearing on the reasonable attorneys’ fees DHC is contractually entitled to as the prevailing party in this litigation,” the complaint stated.

Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for defying a subpoena from the House select committee in October and also was fined $6,500 in that case.

