Trump lawyers call Georgia special grand jury proceedings ‘clown-like’ after forewoman’s remarks

Lawyers for former President Trump labeled the Georgia special grand jury probe into the 2020 election “clown-like” after the forewoman of the jury made remarks to multiple media outlets.

Defense attorneys for Trump, Drew Findling and Jennifer Little, spoke to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday and indicated they may file court motions in response to forewoman Emily Kohrs’s recent public comments.

The attorneys said the forewoman’s remarks to media outlets suggested that the grand jury did not operate in a professional manner.

“This type of carnival, clown-like atmosphere that was portrayed over the course of the last 36 hours takes away from the complete sanctity and the integrity and, for that matter, the reliability,” Findling told the Journal-Constitution of the investigation.

Over the last week, Kohrs has been interviewed by multiple media outlets and offered limited insight into the special grand jury’s report, which was partially released last week. She said that a number of people were recommended to be indicted, adding “it’s not a short list.”

She declined to name who the jury recommended.

Trump’s legal team argued that Kohrs’s comments suggested that the grand jury’s proceedings were conducted in an unprofessional manner.

“You want folks to have faith and trust in not only the system, but in the results of your investigation,” Little said. “How can anyone looking at what we’ve now seen have faith and trust in the results of this investigation?”

In an interview with The New York Times, Findling said Kohrs’s comments about recommending multiple people be indicted “poisoned” the process. He also criticized Kohrs’s comments that jurors discussed media coverage of the proceedings.

“They were permitted during the course of seven months to read your newspaper, to read the local newspaper, to watch the news, to go on the internet and apparently even able to bring those sources of material into the four corners of the grand jury room?” Findling told the Times. “What kind of reliable body is that?”

The newspaper noted that there was no indication members of the special grand jury, which operates differently from federal juries, were barred from reviewing media coverage of the case.

Trump also attacked Kohrs on Truth Social for her “revealing” insights into the grand jury’s recommendations.

“This Georgia case is ridiculous, a strictly political continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time. Now you have an extremely energetic young woman, the (get this!) ‘foreperson’ of the Racist D.A.’s Special Grand Jury, going around and doing a Media Tour revealing, incredibly, the Grand Jury’s inner workings & thoughts,” Trump wrote.